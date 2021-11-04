KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring, a volunteer cleanup event.
The cleanup is organized by Friends of Warriors Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on Saturday, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup. In case of rain, the cleanup will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.
With the collaboration of local businesses and community groups, volunteers will complete several maintenance projects, including replenishing the rubber mulch in play areas, pressure washing the playground equipment, weeding the playground and rain gardens, and restocking the sand island.
Organizers expressed a special thanks to the Kingsport Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, Palmer Center Foundation, Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for their financial support. It has been 14 years since the Lions’ Narnia Braille Trail opened at the playground, and the signs were beginning to deteriorate due to the weather. Without the financial help, improvements would not have been possible.
Other sponsors donating time, goods or services include Chef’s Pizzeria, Celebration Church, Christ Fellowship Church, the city of Kingsport, Kingsport Jaycees, Lions Club of Kingsport, Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge Key Clubs, Tribal Members of the Remnant Yuchi Nation, Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Achieves students, and Walmart Super Centers of Kingsport.
Neighbors, churches, and community groups are invited to volunteer. Organizers hope to have around 75 volunteers participate.
Warriors Path was the first state park in the nation to provide a Boundless Playground. The complex includes an area for children ages 2-5, another for ages 5-12, a sand island and the a-“MAZE-ing” interactive area. It has an eight-station interactive Braille Trail, with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” There is also a fully accessible tree house, where children can learn about the history of the park and the native wildlife there. The playground draws more than 165,000 visitors per year.