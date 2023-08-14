Experience Natural Tunnel State Park in a new way by participating in one of many upcoming events.
Whether you're looking for family-friendly activities or more strenuous outdoor exploration, the park offers something for all skill levels and interests. Check out this listing of activities for the next few days:
Aug. 16
Fossil Fever (2-3 p.m.): Natural Tunnel is unique for many reasons, and one of them is its fossil record. Use limestone as a figurative looking glass to take a peek into the ancient past of Natural Tunnel State Park and create your own fossil. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Aug. 17
Wild Cave Tour: Pannell Cave (10 a.m.-noon): Have you ever wondered what lies under your feet? Experience unique rock formations such as stalactites and stalagmites and walk the rim of a waterfall. We will visit, but not disturb, the homes of cave critters such as salamanders, crickets and snails. We are about to discover the world underneath our feet.
Critter Crawl (Noon-1 p.m.): What's under that rock? We'll search the creek for underwater creatures and explain their roles in the environment. Wear closed-toed shoes and expect to get wet.
Yesterday's Menu (2-3 p.m.): Owls are known as silent fliers, impeccable listeners and skilled hunters. The way they consume and digest their food is unique, too. Owl pellets give us clues as to what the latest meal was. Dissect your very own pellet to discover what your owl had for dinner last night.
Aug. 18
Lover's Leap Hike (10-11 a.m.): Hear the tale of star-crossed lovers that the trail is named after and view the tunnel from above. Hike along the mostly paved trail to the overlook and learn about the legend behind the name. The trail does have steps and is just under a one mile round trip. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.
Stock Creek Passage (Noon-2 p.m.): Over 200 years ago, early adventurers like Daniel Boone walked these same hills and valleys we see today. Walking in their footsteps makes their journey come alive as you hike into the tunnel. View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing boulders and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Once inside the tunnel you will hear stories about how the tunnel was formed and see a fault line. Wading attire, a flashlight and a wading staff are highly recommended.
Yucca with a Twist (2-3 p.m.): Learn how to make rope out of common yucca. Drop in anytime during the course of the program to discover this ancient technique. Great for all ages.
Paper from Paper (2-3 p.m.): Did you know you can make paper from paper? Join the rangers to learn how to reuse bits of scrap paper to make homemade paper -- perfect for journals, invitations and even seed bombs. Great for the whole family and all materials are provided. Prepare to get a bit messy.
Friday Evening Science (4-5 p.m.): Can not seem to get your campfire lit? What made Natural Tunnel? How are clouds formed? Each week discover different aspects of the world around you and perform an experiment that demonstrates the topic.
Summertime Wagon Ride (6-7 p.m.): Autumn is not the only season that is perfect to take a wagon ride. Take a relaxing ride through the park and campground, experiencing the sounds of summertime.
Welcome Campfire (8-9 p.m.): Learn how to build a campfire and then enjoy time sharing stories by the glow of the fire. Meet at the campground fire ring adjacent to the campground playground.
Aug. 19
Mindfulness in Nature (10-11 a.m.): Connect with the natural world around you by fully immersing your senses in the present moment. Join a ranger to hike to the gazebo and discover the therapeutic characteristics in nature. Please dress for the weather.
Is It Pawsible? (Noon-1 p.m.): Virginia is home to a very smart, and often mischievous animal, Ursus americanus, or the American Black Bear. Join a ranger in discovering the secrets and strengths of our local bear species and enjoy a craft centered around this interesting creature.
Wild Cave Tour: Bolling Cave (2-4 p.m.): Get down and dirty with this two-hour wild cave tour. Explore the underground world of caves in their true form. Crawl through crevasses and waddle through tunnels. View the archeology room, soda straws and columns. There are no special effects/lights or sidewalks in the caves. Guests will be given a helmet, with a LED light on it, along with gloves and knee pads. Expect to get dirty during exploration.
Crafting with Nature (4-5 p.m.): Learn how Mother Nature can both inspire and help you create your next masterpiece. This program is geared for beginners, but all ages are welcome.
Touring the Galaxy (8-10:45 p.m.): Join astronomy volunteers as they share the stories written in the night sky. Two small telescopes and one larger telescope will be on hand for viewing. Feel free to bring along a chair or blanket. Meet at the gazebo.
Aug. 20
Stock Creek Passage (10 a.m.-noon): Over 200 years ago, early adventurers like Daniel Boone walked these same hills and valleys we see today. Walking in their footsteps makes their journey come alive as you hike into the tunnel. View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing boulders and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Once inside the tunnel you will hear stories about how the tunnel was formed and see a fault line. Wading attire, a flashlight and a wading staff are highly recommended.
Solar Sunday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.): Stop by the Visitor Center and have the opportunity to view the sun through a telescope. The park’s astronomy volunteers will be on hand to share the wonders of the sun, solar system and much more. A solar filter will be used for safe viewing. All ages are welcome.
All Dolled Up (2-3 p.m.): Ever wonder what dolls of the 18th century frontier looked like or what they were made of? Stop by the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center to learn how the discarded husks of corn can become a child's best friend. You will have a chance to craft your own corn husk doll.
Before you go
Some of these events are free, while other require a registration fee. For more details on these events and others, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-tunnel.