Paco Madrigal, expert birding guide & co-founder of Cotinga Tours in Costa Rica, is speaking in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, located at 300 W Market St.
About Cotinga Tours
Cotinga Tours is celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2024. They have expanded their services to include private, custom-made tours, eco-friendly vacations and general wildlife tours in Costa Rica and Panama. Join us for Paco’s dynamic, fun and engaging talk about Costa Rica and its birds.
About Paco Madrigal
Paco Madrigal is co-founder and expert birding guide of Cotinga Tours in Costa Rica. He was born and raised in Sarapiqui, a hotspot for birding and biodiversity.
His interest in the natural world started young, learning about the local flora and fauna in wonder that was passed down from previous generations. Paco was the first resident naturalist at Selva Verde Lodge and also gained intensive naturalist training with the World Wildlife Fund.
Later, he studied Ornithology at the University of Florida and afterwards worked for the Organization for Tropical Studies at La Selva Biological Station in Sarapiqui. Paco's wealth of knowledge, field experience and infectious enthusiasm has made him one of the most memorable guides. His mindfulness and care to both the natural world and clients truly sets him apart.
Recently, Cotinga Tours has been named Best Birding Tour Agency in Costa Rica by Bird Watching HQ. Paco is doing a tour in the U.S. in the fall.