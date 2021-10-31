By Kelsey Kiser
Like so many of us, I have visited Bays Mountain countless times; I love to hike there with my husband, Zach, observe the animals, and bring visiting family to share this beautiful spot.
Though I’ve loved it from the first moment, Bays Mountain took on new significance for me when I began bringing my daughter, Nova. She was born in late 2019, just before the world shifted and uncertainties arose everywhere. I had some of the best circumstances possible as a new mom — supportive family and friends, the option to stay home with my daughter, a safe place to live, other moms to ask questions — but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t terrifying when I first realized that it was just me in the house with her.
Into this stressful, sometimes lonely chapter stepped Bays Mountain. I’d always felt welcome there, and I enjoy being outside whenever I can, so it was one of the first places I felt safe venturing out with her. Nova was two months old for our first visit; she was in a wrap on my chest, and she slept through almost everything. It didn’t matter. We came back again and again, and each time she stayed awake for more and more, her eyes wide open to soak everything in. These frequent visits quite literally shaped her understanding of the world as she grew.
Before she could talk, Nova used baby sign language, a variation of American Sign Language. Because of our visits to Bays Mountain, Zach and I learned the signs for deer, wolf, fox, owl and chipmunk, and in turn taught them to Nova. In fact, the first time she signed “deer” herself, it was in response to my asking, “Do you want to go to Bays Mountain today?” Even when her vocabulary was limited to a dozen or so signs, she found a way to show us that she knew what Bays Mountain was and she wanted to go!
One of Nova’s favorite things to do now is hike, and that’s largely thanks to Bays. I first tried our hiking backpack on Cliffside Trail, then quickly returned to try Lakeside, Dolan Branch, the fire tower and more. Nova doesn’t need the carrier anymore, and her little legs have hiked untold miles around the reservoir.
Even when we don’t have time to hike, Bays Mountain is a wonderful place for us to just be, especially to appreciate the changing seasons. Bays has been our steady backdrop to watch the woods wake up in spring, feel the chilly solitude of winter, look for lush greens and noisy insects in summer, and savor the changing colors in autumn.
What better place for Nova to observe the extra crunch in the leaves on the ground, or the new blossom of a wildflower along the path? Even though we have trees, ferns, flowers, chipmunks and even deer in our own back yard, each of these takes on a magical quality when it is experienced within Bays Mountain.
Sunlight on the leaves seems more vibrant, the breeze seems more lively, people’s voices seem more joyful. I am grateful for all of my experiences at Bays Mountain, but I am especially glad that Nova will have the chance to explore its wonders as she grows.