KINGSPORT — Why not start off the new year right by heading into the outdoors and enjoying a cool, peaceful hike through one of our many local parks?
Whether it’s a hike up to the fire tower at Bays Mountain Park, a healthy jaunt along Lake Shore Trail at Warriors’ Path State Park or a leisurely walk along Patriot Path at Sycamore Shoals State Park, reconnecting with the outdoors on New Year’s Day might be the best resolution you make in kicking off 2021.
America’s State Parks are once again promoting First Day Hikes — a nationwide initiative held in all 50 states aimed at encouraging people to get outdoors, either by themselves, or with their family, to get your hearts pumping and to enjoy the beauty of state and local parks.
First Day Hikes are designed for people of all ages and abilities and are offered at all times of day. So if you’re looking to start a new tradition with your family or reconnect with nature during this era of COVID-19, now’s the perfect time to start.
And you have plenty of locales available for your hiking pleasure, including two notable ones here in the Model City.
BAYS MOUNTAIN PARK
Two hiking options will be provided at Bays Mountain Park — Kings- port’s 3,550 acre nature preserve and Tennessee’s largest city-owned park.
The first is the Lakeside Trail — a moderate hike that is 2.4 miles in length and is perfect for families with young children. Second, is Bays Ridge Road, an advanced trail with a steep incline. This hike will cover 2.5 miles and is geared for those who are looking for a workout.
According to park officials, both hikes will be guided and offer great views of either the lake or overlooks. Pre-registration is required by calling (423) 229-9490. For health and safety purposes, each hike is limited to 16 people.
WARRIORS’ PATH STATE PARK
Park Ranger Marty Silver is inviting folks to start off the New Year right by taking a “de-light-ful” hike through the night at Warriors’ Path State Park.
“We’ll light up the midnight trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns, and discover a “new world” at the beginning of a new year. After our night-time discovery hike, we’ll toast the new year with hot cocoa,” Silver said.
The hike will take place at midnight on Jan. 1. You’ll meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground. You must pre-register if you wish to participate, Silver said. It’ll be a moderate two-mile hike that is open to both adults and children.
Note that, for safety, only adults will carry the kerosene lanterns. Children should bring along a small flashlight. Be sure to come dressed for the weather, and to wear sturdy hiking boots. In light of the pandemic, Silver asks you to bring along a mask when social distancing is not possible.
For more information about the hike call the park at (423) 239-6786.
ANOTHER HIKING OPTION
In case you don’t feel comfortable hiking in a group setting, Warriors’ Path State Park has another option for your hiking pleasure.
Silver said this year the park is encourage folks to get out and hike between Jan. 1 and 7 — anywhere you like — and to register online and log the miles. Simply go to firstdayhikes.itsyourrace.com to register.
“We would love to help our visitors connect with a state park nearby, or they can choose to take a hike in their neighborhood,” Silver said. “With 56 state parks and 85 natural areas across the state and over 1,300 miles of hiking trails, there is enough room for everyone to enjoy the outdoors and join in on a First Day Hike.”