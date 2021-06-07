KINGSPORT — If you’re in the mood for some nature discovery, check out the next round of Summer in the Park events at Warriors Path State Park.
The park’s annual series of activities recently kicked off for the summer, and there is no cost to participate. Below is a rundown of some of this week’s offerings.
Tuesday, June 8
4 p.m. — Mystery Bag: Try your hand at discovering some natural textures. See if you can guess which natural object is which. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it is raining.
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
7:30 p.m. — Evening Bird Walk: Evening is roosting time for most park birds. Meet at the main bath house and see who is “getting ready for bed” in the bird world.
Wednesday, June 9
1 p.m. — Bee’s Knees: Bees make delicious honey, but what else do they do? Find out why bees are so important and what they do for us. Participants will even make their own pet bees that won’t sting! Buzz over to the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
4 p.m. — Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and be prepared to get very wet!
8 p.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet some real, live “shelled friends” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or pool entrance if it is raining.
Thursday, June 10
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast with the Birds: Come wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a stroll through bird country. The first 12 people to come will get a free doughnut and juice.
3:30 p.m. — Litter Scavenger Hunt: You can be a park “trash detective!” Use the clues to find out more about a cleaner park and a cleaner Earth. You might win a prize, and you’ll surely make lots of exciting discoveries. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin the hunt.
7:30 p.m. — Raccoon Rascals: Discover more about these fascinating fur buddies and learn more about their adventurous lives. Also, find out how to keep them out of your campsite. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or pool entrance if it is raining.
Friday, June 11
Noon — Natural Dyes: Nature’s awesome colors mean beauty for us. The early settlers wore some of them! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try your hand at using the same natural materials for dying cloth. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
3 p.m. — Raft Craft: Years ago, men needed to know how to make rafts out of huge logs in order to travel the river and to sell timber. Now, you can make little rafts just for fun to remember those early days. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining. You could even try out our new toy rafts at the shore.
6 p.m. — Earthball Games: Let’s have a ball — a 6-foot-tall ball! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively, cooperative games. If it rains, there will be some smaller ball games at the main bathhouse.
Saturday, June 12
9:30 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Hike the park’s most scenic trail. Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields and search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.
1 p.m. — Bare Bones: It’s what’s inside that counts. We can find out a lot about our wildlife neighbors by a close look at their bones! Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining.
5:30 p.m. — Nature Bookmarks: Mark your place in your favorite summer reading with a nature-inspired souvenir of your park visit. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining.
Sunday, June 13
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
To view the complete schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”