KINGSPORT — Warriors' Path State Park has received a grant of $7,123 from a Canadian fueling company, Enbridge Inc.
The money will go toward the maintenance and improvements of Darrell’s Dream, a boundless playground located at Warriors' Path.
Local Enbridge representatives presented park officials with a check at the park Tuesday.
"On behalf of Tennessee State Parks, we are so appreciative of Enbridge's decision to support Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground,” Sarah Leedy, park manager, said in a statement.
Leedy applauded members of the park who “worked so closely with Enbridge to apply for this grant.”
Enbridge Fueling strives to “help fuel quality of life within communities where we work and operate in North America, but it’s more than just the energy we deliver. It’s the energy we put in. Through Enbridge Fueling Futures, we’re listening — and we’re acting — in communities across North America” said Don Keen, operations supervisor for the Kingsport area.
“A community makes life better, and that’s what Enbridge Fueling Features is all about.”
Darrell’s Dream is a place where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together.
Enbridge's donation will serve the community by keeping the park safe, renovated, and in a state of good repair so that its amenities can be enjoyed by visitors for generations to come.