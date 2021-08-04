By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — The recreation league that serves Hawkins County’s three easternmost cities is waiving fees for any children who wish to play, as well as opening the leagues up to all comers.
Church Hill-Mount Carmel-Surgoinsville Park Recreation Board Chairman Doug Sawyer told the Times News that with leagues being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the board has funding left over from 2020.
“I want the kids to get out of the house,” Sawyer said. “It’s tough times on some people, and every little thing helps. We need to get the kids out, and we’ve got the money to let the kids play for free.”
Sawyer said the Rec Board voted to open the leagues up to children from any town or county, and not just limited to the three eastern Hawkins County towns.
Coming up this fall are flag football, volleyball, tackle football and basketball Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the rec office in Church Hill City Hall.
Early signups for tackle football and flag football and volleyball are currently underway throughout August. Sawyer asked players to register as soon as possible to give league officials an idea of how many teams they’ll have.
Recreation Director Tim Wilson said flag football signups are for children ages 5-6 and tackle football for ages 7-8 and 9-11. Volleyball signups are co-ed for children in grades 3-5, and children in grades 6-8.
A child must turn 5 before Sept. 30 to play flag football, and can’t turn 12 before Sept. 30 or be in the sixth grades to be eligible for the tackle football program.
Boys and girls basketball signups, which will also be free and open to everyone regardless of home town, begin in October.
Call Tim Wilson for more information at 357-7010.