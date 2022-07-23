KINGSPORT- The final day of Fun Fest kicked off with the Hot Air Balloon Rally, where hundreds of people came together Saturday morning to watch the brightly colored hot air balloons fill the sky.

Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson said 18 balloons participated in the event, although all of them did not take off due to wind concerns and issues. However, despite the weather, several balloons took to the sky as a large crowd of people watched from down below.

