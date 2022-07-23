KINGSPORT — The final day of Fun Fest kicked off with the Hot Air Balloon Rally, where hundreds of people came together Saturday morning to watch the brightly colored aircraft fill the sky.
Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson said 18 balloons participated in the event, although not all of them took off due to concerns about wind.
The Hot Air Balloon Rally has been a traditional part of Fun Fest for at least 30 years.
“The balloons have been a part of the festival since very early on,” Thompson said. “For the locals especially, it’s kind of become one of those staple pieces that really makes it feel like Fun Fest. So we’re glad to have them back and continue to add to the numbers of balloons that are here.”
Steve Hunter, a balloon operator for Diamond-Aire, based in Georgia, said he has enjoyed being part of Fun Fest for 12 years.
“Where else at 7 a.m. can you get this many people together in one place?” Hunter asked. “People enjoy the balloons because they're pretty and interesting. It’s something to do in the community, and we love supporting communities and small businesses.”
Hunter said balloons from all over the country took part in the rally.
“I enjoy meeting nice people and going to pretty places,” he added.
Hundreds of people filled Fort Henry Drive around 7 a.m. to watch the balloons take flight.
“I think the balloons are gorgeous,” said Lorraine Kronberg, 85. “I also enjoyed the Balloon Glow last night.”
Fernando Reyes, 38, who is new to the area, said he was attending the event for the first time.
“I had a good experience,” Reyes said. “We wanted to bring our kids to see the balloons.”
Kingsport native Casey Hallsey, 32, said, “It’s a great event for the last day of Fun Fest,” Hallsey said. “We’ve been coming as a family for years. It’s a great main event to wrap up everything.”
Stephanie Calmo, 25, said she is fascinated by the process of inflating the balloons and enjoys seeing the community come together.
Thompson said she likes watching the balloons fly as the sun comes up.
“I think there’s nothing better than just coming out early to watch the sunrise and see all the different colors and shapes that we get throughout the years,” Thompson said. “There’s not just anywhere that you can go see a whole lot of balloons fly over your neighborhood.”
Thompson said another forgotten aspect of the event is that the balloons may end up landing anywhere in the city.
“I think that’s one of the coolest things is the stories we don’t ever really get to hear about. So, all of these balloons take off, and you never know where they’re going to land. So, there can be people that don’t even know Fun Fest is happening and all of a sudden, they wake up to a balloon in their backyard, and that’s its own party in itself. So they invite them to help take it down and have a little landing party in all the different neighborhoods.”
