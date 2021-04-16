NORTON — The Great American Cleanup got an early start in Norton and Wise County on Thursday as litter control and law enforcement officials started their own spring cleaning of Alternate Route 58.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III joined county Litter Control Coordinator Greg Cross, Norton Police Chief James Lane, county sheriff Grant Kilgore and area cleanup coordinators and volunteers for the roadside litter sweep in advance of Saturday’s national and county/city-wide cleanup.
Slemp said more than a year of pandemic has left “an unfortunate trend of trash along our roads,” with normal litter pickups in the county and city by volunteers and the Wise Works sentence reduction program brought to a standstill.
“It’s illegal, disgusting and impacts communities and tourism,” Slemp said of increased roadside trash. “We’re trying not only to make Wise County and Norton the safest place to live but the most beautiful too.”
Litter Coordinator Cross said litter also affects the area’s economic development prospects when visiting business representatives see trashy roads and fields. With more than 400 miles of roads in Wise County, he said there will be several more months of litter pickup needed before the area gets back to pre-pandemic condition.
Cross asked drivers carrying trash or debris in trucks to ensure their loads are secured to prevent roadside littering.
Chief Lane and Sheriff Kilgore both added that, in addition to littering being illegal, motorists need to take care when driving in posted litter pickup zones. Lane said motorists should follow the same slowdown procedures that are mandated in state road repair and construction zones as a matter of safety for volunteers and themselves.
Slemp added that anyone charged with and convicted of littering probably will find themselves doing community service by picking up trash.
Before Saturday’s area-wide cleanup, Keep Wise County Beautiful will host a Clean Your Files event on Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Virginia-Kentucky Regional Shopping Center in the old Walmart parking lot. Businesses and residents can get confidential documents shredded for free.
Saturday’s Great American Cleanup will be organized across Norton and the county’s seven towns and will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Supplies will be provided for volunteers. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Saturday, April 24.
Contact information and start sites for organizers are:
• Appalachia — Brian Falin (276) 275-9955 – under the General Pat Crizer Bridge by the former town skate park
• Big Stone Gap — Gary Lawson (276) 523-2303 – Big Stone Gap Visitor Center
• Coeburn — Jeff Livingston (276) 220-4354 – Depot Stage
• Pound — Stacey Carson (276) 796-5188 – Town Hall Park
• Wise — Laura Roberts (276) 328-6013 ext. 223 – Big Glades Stage
• St. Paul — Marty Stanley (276) 762-5297 — Town Hall
• Norton — Rebecca Iozzi (276) 679-0754 – Parking lot next to Wise County Chamber of Commerce