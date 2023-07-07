Warriors' Path 2.JPG

Warriors Path State Park recently kicked off its annual Summer in the Park series of activities, and there is no cost to participate.

Warriors' Path State Park invites you and your family to explore the great outdoors during its Summer in the Park series.

During the week of July 17-23, park visitors can hike remote places, hear nature stories, meet wildlife, create nature crafts and more. Check out the complete lineup of activites below.

