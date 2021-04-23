Update: The Day of Service at Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park originally scheduled for April 24 has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 1, due to inclement weather.
The workday is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and community groups. The park will remain open to visitors, but access to the playground on May 1 will be restricted from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Previous story
KINGSPORT — It’s almost time to lace up your work boots and head to Warriors Path State Park for its annual Day of Service.
The event will be held Saturday, and organizers hope to have about 150 volunteers participating. The park will remain open for visitors that day, but access to Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground will be restricted from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
What to expect
Like in years past, this year’s Day of Service will focus on the playground, where children of all ages and abilities can play together.
The Darrell’s Dream complex includes an area for children ages 2-5, an area for children ages 5-12, a sand island, and the a-“MAZE”-ing interactive area. In addition, there is an eight-station interactive Braille Trail, with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and a Treehouse Trail, with a fully accessible tree house where children can learn about the history of Warriors Path State Park and the native wildlife there. Signs for those trails are being refurbished.
The cleanup will include several maintenance projects, as well as replenishing rubber mulch in the play areas, pressure- washing the playground equipment, weeding the playground and rain gardens and restocking the sand island.
The park continues to maintain COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing. Masks, gloves and sanitizers will be provided for volunteers. In the event of rain, the volunteer cleanup will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 1.
“This is an important event for Warriors Path State Park, and we are grateful to all the groups who are pitching in,” said park manager Sarah Leedy. “The playground is a special experience for visitors to the park, and we want it to remain the highest quality possible.”
Community partners
The workday is organized by the Friends of Warriors Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups.
Sponsors who have donated time, goods or services include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; ACC Community Workers; Celebration Church; Christ Fellowship Church; Celebration Church; the City of Kingsport; Hardee’s (Capstone Restaurants); Mycroft Signs; First Baptist Church Youth Group; Food City; Kingsport Jaycees; Kiwanis Club of Kingsport; Lions Club of Kingsport; Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners; Palmer Center Foundation; Faris Properties LLC (McDonald’s); Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South Key Clubs; Tribal Members of the Remnant Yuchi Nation; Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Achieves students; and Walmart Super Centers of Kingsport. Food City is providing bagged lunches due to pandemic protocols, along with canned drinks and iced tea.
Organizers are giving special thanks to the Kingsport Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and Palmer Center Foundation for their financial support.
It has been 10 years since the Lions Narnia Braille Trail opened, and the signs were beginning to deteriorate from the sun and weather. Without their help, the improvements would not have been possible.
Learn more
Neighbors, churches and community groups are invited to volunteer. To find out more about the project and get involved, contact Leedy at (423) 239-8531 or sarah.leedy@tn.gov or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors Path State Park at (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.