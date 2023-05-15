DUFFIELD -- Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee played an important role in the westward expansion of our country.
The pathway marked in 1775 by Daniel Boone and his axmen crew served as the route taken by more than 300,000 settlers over the following 30 years. For decades, whether traveling from the east, south or north, they had only Cumberland Gap for the easiest access to the fertile and desirable land of frontier Kentucky.
The Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center in Natural Tunnel State Park tells the story of their journey. The museum has added to its exhibit a research room.
The collection of material housed there is a unique source, much primary source material, for students of all ages wishing to learn about America’s first frontier. Such an aggregate of material is not available nearby except at colleges and universities.
The Interpretive Center is to dedicate the library on Sunday, May 21. There will be members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association on hand to demonstrate life here, on the edge of civilization, in the late 18th century. Refreshments will be served. There will also be a book sale of interest to lovers of history. Many items donated are not appropriate for the collection or are duplicates. Other genres will also be available, all at a cost of only $1, $3 or $5, cash only.
Join the dedication on May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Interpretive Center, located at 371 Technology Trail Lane, Duffield, Virginia. For more information, call (276) 431-0104.