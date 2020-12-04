SURGOINSVILLE — A Bean Station man and woman are facing multiple charges after they were allegedly caught spotlighting deer at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park this past Friday.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matthew Cameron told the Times News that on Nov. 27 Wildlife Officer Justin Pinkston responded to a report at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park near Surgoinsville that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office had stopped a Jeep for spotlighting.
The occupants of the Jeep were identified as John Foulk, 59, and Amber Foulk, 34, both of 1346 Highway 25-E, Bean Station.
“Inside the vehicle were a loaded crossbow, a single shot .25-06, and an AR-15 .300 blackout rifle with a zoomable green light in front of the scope,” Cameron said. “Along with these weapons, they also had a battery-operated reciprocating saw.”
Cameron added, “The season for white-tailed deer is only open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Sunset was at 5:15 p.m. for that area, so legal hunting hours would have ended at 5:45 p.m. The defendants were stopped by the sheriff’s office for the violations around 7 p.m.”
A nearby resident reportedly witnessed them “headlighting” the fields and hunting from the road, and gave a written statement about those observations to Pinkston.
John Foulk and Amber Foulk were both charged with hunting in a closed season and spotlighting, both of which are Class B misdemeanors carrying up to six months in jail and/or fines up to $500.
They were also charged with hunting from the road and hunting from a motor vehicle, both of which are Class C misdemeanors, carrying not more than 30 days in jail and up to a $50 fine.
Both were cited into Hawkins County Sessions Court, where they are scheduled to appear Dec. 16.
The TWRA asks the public to report all hunting and fishing violations. The TWRA’s East Tennessee poaching hotline is (800) 831-1174.
Information such as the individual’s name or description, vehicle tag number or description, nature of offense and location of the offense greatly assist the TWRA in apprehending wildlife poachers.
All information received by TWRA is kept in the strictest confidence.