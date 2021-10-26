Construction of a new marina at Warriors Path State Park is underway next to the existing building. A new dock with covered slips will also be built, providing protection from the elements while allowing folks easy access in and out of the paddle boats. The existing 50-year-old marina will be demolished once the new 4,300-square-foot marina is built. The new marina will have a snack bar with a larger dining area, public restrooms, a fire pit and a desk for rental space and boat ticket sales all under one roof. Just outside will be 40 covered slips for boats and eight uncovered slips for temporary rentals. The new slips will be 12 feet wide and 28 feet deep. Plans allow for an additional 20 slips next to the new docks. If all goes according to plan, the docks could be usable next spring with the marina open for business by July 2022.
