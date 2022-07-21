MOORESBURG — Residents of Jim Town Road in Hawkins County are speaking out against a rock quarry set to open nearby, while the owner says he doesn’t want to cause problems and believes he is being vilified because of his profession.
On June 28, Dustin Long, owner of the Potato Hill Stone Quarry and Long Excavating and Hauling LLC, obtained a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation which allows him to operate the quarry.
Individuals who want to express their opposition to the quarry must submit their public comments by Aug. 1.
Long bought the property in 2020, and the opening of the quarry has been a bone of contention ever since.
Some people living near the site believe the new development could cause issues for themselves and for users of Cherokee Lake.
“Changes to property thus far have shown that the developers have shown no regard for the environment or other property owners,” stated Jim Town Road resident Jerry Arnold in an email to TDEC. “Roads cut into the mountain have exposed red clay dirt, and failure to install an erosion barrier allowed the sediment to reach Jim Town Road and from there into Cherokee Lake. … All the homeowners on this road have wells. I believe water supply and homes are in danger if this quarry is allowed.”
Arnold added that the quarry will cause additional environmental damage.
“We already can hear noise from the Short Mountain Sand operation and receive sandy dust from that site,” Arnold stated. “The Potato Hill Quarry will create a nightmare for the residents on Jim Town Rd. Environmental harm has already been done. Several trees known to be perches for the Bald Eagles to eat their catch have been removed, and silt from grading will wash into the lake and harm the fish reproduction.”
Another resident of Jim Town road expressed similar concerns.
“This quarry will ruin the tranquility of the lake and nearby campgrounds,” said Bill Sanders. “It will hinder the recreational opportunities of anyone using Cherokee lake. In addition, noise and air pollution are issues that will affect residents and users of the lake. I am also concerned about the potential damage to the wells that most residents who live on this road have.”
Sanders also spoke about the potential damage to the road by heavy machinery.
“In some places, the road is so narrow that if you see another car coming, you have to pull over so they can pass,” Sanders said. “The use of dump trucks is a safety issue that could cause the road to collapse.”
Long said the quarry has been around longer than local residents have and that they should have taken it into account before moving to the area.
“The quarry came before the homeowners,” Long said. “The folks who live close to my property made a mistake of buying land next to a quarry.”
Long said his operation will not cause unnecessary noise to disrupt lake users.
“We will have regular inspections, and they will check everything,” Long said. “Members of the Mine Safety and Health Administration will wear devices detecting dust and noise level. Some machines are loud, but you won’t hear them for miles. You can’t hear the machines from 100 yards away.”
Long said he owns and operates other quarries and has always followed the rules and regulations.
“We are regulated by the Mine Safety and Health Administration,” Long said. “I have been told in the past that I go above and beyond. I am a poster child for good stewardship and don’t want to have any issues.”
Long also said that he has reached out to homeowners near the quarry.
“I offered to improve the road four times, and no one wants to talk,” Long said. “I don’t think one individual should be forced not to use the road because of his profession.”
Long said he is just a man who practices a trade and has done nothing wrong.
“We’re just common folk,” Long said. “I am no different than a mechanic. I worked factory jobs, saved my money and built my business. I am not looking to anger anyone or break any rules.”
Long said since he bought the land, he has lost lucrative contracts and his family has been threatened.
“We had some people come by, and that pulled guns on us, and individuals have threatened my family,” Long said. “I feel [that the people threatening me are] very weak-minded, selfish individuals who are worried about nobody but themselves. It’s about as low as you can get.”
Long said he will open his quarry for business when everything is in order.
“I will wait to open until everything is top notch,” Long said. “My number one job is to make sure everyone goes home. I also want to provide good rock that is suitable for any project to my customers.”
Anyone interested in making comments about the quarry can mail them to TDEC’s Division of Water Resources, 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 or email them to dennis.conger@tn.gov.
Those sending comments should include the permit number TN0070670, their name, their role (Jim Town Road homeowner/property owner, Cherokee Lake user, adjacent property owner, concerned citizen, or conservationist) and reasons they oppose the permit.
All public comments must be sent to TDEC by Aug. 1.