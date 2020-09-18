CHURCH HILL — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday to purchase the approximately three acres behind VFW Post 9754 which will be used to expand the city’s adjacent Derrick Park.
Mayor Dennis Deal told the BMA during Tuesday’s meeting that the VFW, located at 261 Silver Lake Road, had agreed to accept $70,000 for the property located between the VFW building and the Holston River, where two ball fields and a parking lot are located.
Deal said the property is being surveyed, but he believes it is a little more than three acres.
“We’re pretty sure we can fit another ball field over there, and that would give us three ball fields in that vicinity — two on the right and one on the left — and a good parking area,” Deal said. “I’m excited that they (VFW) done that, and I told them that we greatly appreciate it. It’s property that we really need.”
Deal added, “We don’t want to announce some things today, but there’s some things we want to do there, do some moving around, to make our (Derrick) park to the left of that a little safer.”
In March, the VFW agreed to take $8,000 for the section of VFW Road which is adjacent to Derrick Park and ball fields. The city’s plan is to pave VFW Road for access to a new Derrick Park parking area.
Two weeks to install new playground equipment
In related news the BMA accepted a low bid of $11,645 from Hammer Down Outdoor Creations to install the new playground equipment at Derrick Park.
In June, the BMA approved bids to purchase two sets of new playground equipment, two new prefabricated picnic shelters and a prefabricated outdoor amphitheater for concerts.
Bliss Products and Services based in Lithia Springs, Georgia, won all four bids.
The toddler playground, which is called The Kiddie Crawl, came in at $15,865; the older child playground, called The Katherine, came in at $25,875, which includes the addition of a roof over the slides.
Deal said Hammer Down Outdoor Creations will have 14 days to complete the playground installation.
Installation of the two new picnic shelters ($15,270) and the half-hexagon band shell ($14,010) are expected to take place later this year.
This is all part of a half-million-dollar improvement project at Derrick Park which also included a $280,000 splash pad that is completed. The splash pad was supposed to be opened in July, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, and the splash pad remains closed.
In other business Tuesday
• Mayor Deal presented the BMA with a plaque from the Public Entity Partners (formerly known as Tennessee Municipal League) which has provided the city with liability insurance for the past 40 years.
The award acknowledges that Church Hill is one of only 10 municipalities in Tennessee to be in business with the Public Entity Partners for 40 years.
• Mayor Deal also read for the BMA a proclamation he issued last week honoring the Volunteers for Volunteer student government group at Volunteer High School that organized a campus cleanup event this past Saturday afternoon.
The proclamation was presented to student organizers Sarah Gonce and Hunter Walker, along with Director of Schools Matt Hixson and Principal Greg Sturgill, last week during a ceremony at City Hall.
• The BMA also approved a $19,304 bid from Pave-Well for Highway 11-W repairs needed near the Silver Lake Road intersection, near the Pal’s restaurant, and near the Goshen Valley Road intersection.
Deal noted that the funds will be reimbursed 100% by the state.
• Alderman Keith Gibson also presented City Recorder Josh Russell with a $2,500 donation he had received from an unidentified contributor.
The contributor specified that the funds be used to purchase a flag pole for Derrick Park, Gibson said.