Steele Creek Park is located in Bristol, Tennessee.

BRISTOL -- Community members are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the final exhibit at Bristol Tennessee’s Nature Center at Steele Creek Park and learn more about the giant ground sloths that once inhabited our region.

The event is slated for Thursday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. at the Nature Center at Steele Creek Park. It will include a presentation from Nature Center Manager Jeremy Stout, who will provide detailed information about the giant ground sloth and the reasons special efforts were made to include it among the Nature Center’s exhibits. The event also will focus on the “Park after Dark” exhibit that showcases nocturnal creatures within the park.



