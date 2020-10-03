Some much-needed improvements have been taking place recently at Bark Camp Lake in Scott County.
As of late last month, two new bridges and two new walkways have been constructed at the site. Kyle Lamm, programs manager for Spearhead Trails, said the previously existing bridges and walkways had multiple issues that made for hazardous walking conditions.
“Some of the bridges were wobbly; people could jump on them, and they would go side to side,” Lamm said. “They didn’t have guard-railed banisters on there. Some of the floorboards were even missing in pieces, and frankly it was also a trip hazard and a sliding hazard.”
About Bark Camp Lake
Bark Camp Lake is located in northern Scott County between Dungannon and Tacoma. A three-mile shoreline trail circles the lake, and the recreation area features 34 campsites, nine of which have electrical hookups.
Highlights include an open air amphitheater overlooking the lake, a short hike to an interesting geological formation called Kitchen Rock and fishing piers and picnicking facilities. And while the trails at the site have been well-kept, Lamm said, the bridges and walkways have not.
Making improvements
On May 1, Spearhead Trailblazers applied for a grant through Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to complete the project. The organization got word on June 5 that it had been awarded $500, and it also received a sizable lumber donation from the U.S. Forest Service.
Construction took place last month with the help of the USFS. Altogether, Lamm said, there are four bridges around the lake, two of which have now been replaced. There are also four walkways, two of which have already been redone, and one of which is planned for replacement by Oct. 9.
“There were about six Spearhead employees that worked on the bridges constantly,” Lamm said, “and then you had about four or five U.S. Forest members that were able to come out off and on to help us with the project.”
What’s next?
Lamm said Spearhead Trails is applying again for the same grant to replace another walkway on the back side of the lake. He added that these improvements are just one part of a major overhaul at the site.
“They are going to be putting in ADA-accessible docks, they are right now in the process of replacing the water and supply lines to both the campsites and to the johnnies and outhouses, and then they’re going to be reworking some of the trail connections coming off onto those trails,” Lamm said. “So the bridges are kind of the backbone and support of the bigger-goal project that is the Bark Camp Lake recreational area.”
Lamm said the docks and trail connections are expected to be complete by winter, while the water and supply lines will be ready for the 2021 camping season.
“We’re still working on improvements, but it’s a slow and steady stride, and we just want to make sure everybody knows that,” Lamm said. “We want to give them the best experience possible with outdoor recreation available. In order for us to do that, it takes time.”