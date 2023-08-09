WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — On Aug. 4, Blue Ridge eee.Conservancy held a groundbreaking at the site of the new Paddy Mountain Park trail in West Jefferson as part of Year of the Trail NC Trail Days.

The park will feature three miles of stacked loop trail, as well as parking, restrooms and picnic facilities. The park will serve as a trailhead for the Northern Peaks State Trail, which will connect the Jeffersons to Boone. Blue Ridge Conservancy, which facilitated the purchase of the property, is coordinating the construction of the NPST in partnership with state and local government agencies.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you