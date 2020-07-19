By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Model City has plenty of great opportunities for birdwatching all along the Greenbelt, including Boatyard Park, the Wetlands Boardwalk, the Holston River Confluence and near the Exchange Place.
Now, through a grant from the Tennessee Ornithological Society, birders and non-birders alike will know exactly what breeds of our feathered friends are likely to be seen along the 10-mile walking and biking path.
Along the Greenbelt, a number of kiosks offer visitors information about the trail, how you can access it and a map of where the path stretches.
On the other side of three of the kiosks is information about birds likely to be seen throughout the year.
Locations of the kiosks with the birding panels include Riverfront Park, Stonebrook Place, and the Indian Trail Drive trailhead behind East Stone Commons shopping center.
EYE IN THE SKY
Birding Kingsport — a local birdwatching organization and a member of the Tennessee Ornithological Society — was approached by the city last year about creating panels for the kiosks along the Greenbelt — panels that would feature information about the types of birds found along the trail.
The organization applied for and received the grant, photographs of birds were taken (by member Belinda Bridwell) and with the help of graphic designer Kelly Barnette, the panels were completed and phased in last November. The panels have the birds divided into three groups: song birds, water birds and raptors.
“It all came together nicely,” said Helen Sirett, president of Birding Kingsport. “We’ve finished this phase of the project, and we’ve started some discussions with the city about a second phase where we’ll do additional signage on the Wetlands Boardwalk ... different signs to talk about the species found in that area.”
Birding Kingsport is looking to get the second phase started later this year, Sirett said.
FOR THE LOVE OF BIRDS
Birding Kingsport is a chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society and has regular meetings and birdwalks in the greater Kingsport area throughout the year.
While group activities are suspended for the time being due to the pandemic, Sirett welcomes anyone interested in birding.
Sirett got her start with birding about four years ago after she retired.
She was interested in getting out in nature more, and birding seemed to be just the ticket.
“My dad had been a birder. I’d seen him do it and I got interested from that standpoint when I retired,” Sirett said. “Birding is a great way to get into the outdoors, see more of nature and understand more of what’s going on in nature. Plus, it’s a great way to de-stress and enjoy the wonders of the world around us.”
Bridwell, who took all of the photographs for the kiosk panels, also got into birding after retiring from Eastman a few years ago. However, she got into the hobby through photography.
“I got into the Eastman camera club about four years ago. My husband and I love to travel, and we went to Big Bend National Park (in Texas) and saw the amazing wildlife in birds,” Bridwell said. “I bought a long lens to photograph deer at Cade’s Cove but was able to use it to photograph some birds at Big Bend. After that I got hooked.”