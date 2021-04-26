Richard M. Currie Jr. recently photographed these beautiful wildflowers at Winged Deer Park.
The park has the largest collection of naturalized bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee, and they only bloom for a very short time in early spring. The bluebells are a centerpiece around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy many other things the park has to offer. The trails in the “back forty” are paved and lighted.
Winged Deer, located at 4137 Bristol Highway, has a number of walking and biking trails, as well as athletic fields and the James H. Quillen Historical Tree Arboretum.