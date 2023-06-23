White-Tailed Deer
Contributed

Due to over-harvesting, the white-tailed deer population in our area was reduced to dangerous levels by the 1970s.

To rescue the species from near extinction, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency embarked on a colossal undertaking to relocate deer to our area from West Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you