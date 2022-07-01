Enjoy local history, events, food and music by being a tourist in your own hometown. Learn about the local history of Kingsport by exploring the city.
There are many wonderful places to visit in Kingsport. One of my family’s favorites is the Kingsport Carousel for a one-of-a-kind experience, which is a beautifully restored 1956 carousel located inside a temperature-controlled roundhouse.
Children of all ages (teens and adults included) will enjoy riding the hand-carved, hand-painted whimsical animals. Outside of the carousel is a playground for children up to 12 years old to enjoy.
Another wonderful place to visit is Centennial Park, located near the train depot, which commemorates the communities past, present and future, and has a greenway space and a splash pad for the children.
Another great location to visit is Exchange Place, which is a historical landmark and a living history center dating back to the 1850s. The site once served as a self-supporting plantation, and today it is a haven for nature lovers. It is a great place to spend a relaxing time away from the city’s hustle and bustle and take a break to see period rooms, a museum and what farm life looked like in the 1850s. Other notable places to visit include: the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport Greenbelt and historical Church Circle. Plus, while you’re exploring, Kingsport has a variety of great places to eat and have a wonderful breakfast, lunch or dinner.
This summer there are ways to spend the day, such as attending and cheering at Kingsport Axmen games and visiting the Boatyard District and Long Island on the Holston River for an afternoon of canoeing.
A trip to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is a wonderful way to relax. Enjoy the zip line and ropes course, visit the animal habitats, take a barge ride, and watch the sunset. While at Bays Mountain, no trip is complete without a hike to the fire tower for the most speculator views of Kingsport. You can also take advantage of the festivals, events and music during the summer season. Twilight Alive concerts are held on Friday nights in the summer time and Fun Fest is held in July.
While enjoying the City of Kingsport, bring your camera and capture those special moments. There are several great spots for selfies! One of my favorite places for selfies is at the Exchange Place on Orebank Road.
Being a tourist in my own city has enabled me to see the city of Kingsport through many different viewpoints. Try it yourself this summer!