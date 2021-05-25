KINGSPORT — To celebrate its golden anniversary, Bays Mountain Park plans to build a new trail within its borders later this summer.
This new Legacy Trail will be the longest trail in the park (3.75 miles) and the first new one built in nearly a decade.
It will start near Chestnut Trail and the head of Azalea Trail, running parallel to the River Mountain Road and provide easier access to the fire tower. The trail will take hikers, bikers and runners along the south slope of the north ridge of Bays Mountain.
“We’re excited about what this new trail brings to the park,” said Park Manager Rob Cole during a Monday press conference announcing the project and kicking off the park’s 50th anniversary. “It may end up as one of our most popular trails.”
Cole said the new trail will help alleviate traffic from current trails, as well as add more variety and work toward creating a complete look within the park using single-track trails.
In addition to announcing the new trail at Monday’s press conference, park officials also unveiled the trail marker, a map of the trail’s proposed route and sang “Happy Birthday” to Bays Mountain Park. The park officially turned 50 on Monday.
Cole said work on the new trail could begin in July and take about three months to complete. The estimated cost of the project is $60,000 to $65,000.
“Although (Bays Mountain Park) is nestled right here in Kingsport, it’s an attraction that’s part of our entire region,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
This 50th anniversary project was made possible thanks to donations provided by Woody Reeves and Visit Kingsport. The trail concept and proposed design is a product of the 50th Anniversary Community Service Subcommittee’s efforts, led by Chair Tony Williams. The Community Service Subcommittee is part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee.
“In true Kingsport tradition the past has left the future in good hands, and the future is bright for Bays Mountain,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt.
Bays Mountain Park officially opened on May 24, 1971, and this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a number of special events, promotions, activities and merchandise.
More than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park each year, making it one of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions. Bays Mountain Park is one of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, including 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, nature exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line and plenty of trails for mountain biking.
For more information, visit www.baysmountain.com.