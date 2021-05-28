One of the best attractions in our region is Kingsport’s very own Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium.
On Monday, Bays Mountain Park turned 50 years old. With all the pomp and circumstance you can imagine, the park announced animal habitat improvements and a new commemorative nature trail; and the celebration is just getting started. Bays Mountain Park Association, along with a team of dedicated volunteers and staff, is committed to making this anniversary year special. Don’t worry if you didn’t know about Bays hitting a half-century. The park has its 50th anniversary celebration happening all the way through November 2021, so you still have plenty of time to participate!
One way to get involved as a neighbor of Bays Mountain Park is by making a contribution at baysmountain.com/give. At that link, you can donate to the park and even give to the things that you love the most, whether that’s the animal habitats, the trails or astronomy programs. You can also give your time through volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities. With any kind of contribution you’re able to make, you will help ensure Bays Mountain Park remains one of the best destinations in our region for the next 50 years too.
Today, I have a challenge for you, the reader: Support our city-owned park by upgrading your single entry pass into the park to an annual membership. If you already have a yearly membership, increase that membership commitment to the next level. I am personally growing my $50 annual family membership, including six park program tickets every time I visit the park, to a supporting membership. For a total of $100, I receive all my regular benefits while also participating in the Animal Adoption Program. If you’re looking to go even further, for a one-time donation of $1,000, you can become a lifetime member of the park.
Membership at Bays Mountain Park promotes the conservation of this beautiful treasure within the city limits of Kingsport. Be a good neighbor — become a member of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium today. Bays Mountain Park memberships are available online at baysmountain.com/membership or at the Nature Center gift shop.
