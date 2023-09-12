Odi the deer

Odi the deer

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT - Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium park officials announced Tuesday two of its deer were killed after an apparent attack by wild coyotes.

Park officials said they found two of its white-tailed deer, Odi and Gloria, dead from the attack.





