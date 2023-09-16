Optimal seed saving maturity is later than optimal crop maturity. Keep the best representative plant that you want seeds from in the garden bed until the seeds pods and heads dry out or the vegetables are fully ripe.
Saving seeds from your own flowers and vegetables is a great way to connect with your garden by continuing to grow the crops you already love. You can also save money, support pollinators and trade seeds with fellow gardeners.
The first step in saving seeds is to determine the type of plant you are growing. You can have open pollinated or hybrid varieties in your garden. Open pollinated plants depend on insects, wind and birds for pollination. They include heirloom varieties and self-pollinating vegetables such as tomatoes, beans and peas.
Hybrids are typically a cross between two different varieties in a strictly controlled environment and are pollinated by artificial means. For seed-saving purposes, the most important difference among these types is that gardeners can save true-to-type seed from open-pollinated but not hybrids. You may not always get the desired parental characteristics if you plant hybrid seeds. Hybrids will have an F1 designation on their seed packet.
One rule applies whether you are saving flower, herb or vegetable seeds: Optimal seed saving maturity is later than optimal crop maturity. Keep the best representative plant that you want seeds from in the garden bed until the seeds pods and heads dry out or the vegetables are fully ripe. Some vegetables, such as eggplants, should be left on the vine until they discolor and are past their optimum maturity. Sacrificing the biggest and the best will ensure quality seeds.
As previously mentioned, collect flower seeds when they are “ripe” to increase the viability. Seeds are either produced in seed heads or in pods. Before harvesting, ensure the pods are dry and brittle, but still intact. When collecting seed heads, they should be dry, and the seed head should fall apart when you rub it between your fingers. If the seed head is still a nice green color, it is not ripe and should be allowed to continue to dry on the plant. It’s best to harvest your seeds during clear and dry weather.
The first step in preparing your seeds is to allow them to dry out fully. This can be accomplished by spreading them out on a paper plate or paper towel in a warm, dry location. Once they are completely dry, they can be cleaned. Remove the pods and the seed heads by rubbing them gently between your fingers until they are broken apart. Separate the seeds from chaff by using a sieve, gently shaking and blowing or remove the seeds using tweezers.
Once the seeds are cleaned it is essential to store them properly. You can purchase small sealable envelopes from the craft store or repurpose paper envelopes saved from junk mail. Keep moisture at bay by putting the envelopes with the saved seeds in a glass jar and seal tightly. Small zip type plastic bags also work well. Store all seeds in a cool, dry place. Make sure to label each packet with the contents and date. Try to keep seeds for one year only to improve germination results.
A refrigerator is a good place to store dried seed, but allow the seeds to return to room temperature before opening the container. This will prevent moist air from condensing on the seed or container. A small packet of silica gel placed with the seeds will absorb moisture and help keep everything dry.
Seed saving is a rewarding extension to gardening, and if you would like more information, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville has a great website you can check out. The website includes information on saving, germinating and planting seeds. There are videos to watch, numerous resources, and information on the Hodges and Pendergrass Seed Libraries.
