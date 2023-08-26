Have you ever heard of a moon garden also known as a night garden or moonlight garden? Moon gardens contain plants with white or light-colored flowers and foliage that bloom in the evening and give off scent at night. They glow under a full moon or landscape lighting and attract many night pollinators.

Formal night gardens have been around for centuries and were built on a grand scale. They were used for meditation or a late-night escape from the day’s heat. Today, they are usually a smaller part of a home garden, and some include water features to reflect moonlight.





The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener Program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with the local Extension office in their counties to expand educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.

