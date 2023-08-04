August is here and brings with it long, hot days and loudly singing katydids at night. The most important garden chore to stay on top of this month is watering, but it needs to be done efficiently to be successful. Water early in the day and again in the evening if needed. Aim the water at the root system or use an irrigation hose. Keep an eye on your potted plants and hanging baskets to prevent them from drying out.

Hot and humid conditions are also conducive to fungus and insect infestations. Keep monitoring your garden for pests and stay on top of removing the 3 D’s from your yard — diseased, dead, damaged or dysfunctional.

The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener Program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with the local Extension office in their counties to expand educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.

