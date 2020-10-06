SURGOINSVILLE — An auction that will feature three antique airplanes that were part of the collection of longtime pilot and mechanic James “Jim” Hansford Summers is expected to attract pilots from across the country next weekend to Surgoinsville.
Summers, 83, was killed in an airplane crash on May 15 when the Ercoupe he was flying clipped some treetops while approaching the runway at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville.
The Summers estate sale will feature three antique airplanes, as well as tools, parts, two antique cars and a variety of other random items to be auctioned at the airport on Oct. 17 by Kimball M. Sterling Inc.
Sterling told the Times News on Monday that all proceeds from the auction will benefit Summers’ daughter.
Among the planes up for auction are a 1946 Aeronca 7ac Champ estimated to bring between $20,000 and $25,000; a 1940 Piper Cub Coupe J4-A estimated to bring $15,000 to $25,000; and the biggest attraction — a 1941 Aeronca L-3.
The L-3 was a WWII Army Air Corps plane used primarily for battlefield spotting activities and directing artillery fire, although it was also used for light transport and short-range reconnaissance.
“It’s still painted up Army green, with all the U.S. Army logos written up on it, which will bring national interest, and possibly international interest,” Sterling told the Times News on Monday. “People who like antique planes will be very interested in a plane like that. It’s a museum piece that you can still fly. They’re all flyable.”
The other two planes are rare antiques as well.
“I’m getting calls from all over the country about this auction,” Sterling added. “The Hawkins County Airport is going to be the busiest it’s ever been with people flying up here Friday and Saturday to look at these planes.”
Sterling added, “We’ve got a mechanic working on them right now doing what we call ‘annuals’ on them to make sure they’re up to date on inspections and ready to fly out after they’re purchased.”
Summers was a six-year Air Force veteran, serving as a mechanic. He earned his pilot’s license in 1969 and worked as a mechanic at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport for 25 years before retiring in 1992.
He was highly respected as a local pilot, as well as within the genre of light antique hobby flying that he specialized in.
Aside from collecting planes, he also collected antique cars. Also up for auction on Oct. 17 is a 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk estimated to bring $10,000 to $15,000 and a 1973 Volvo 1800 estimated to bring $10,0000 to $20,000.
The Summers estate sale also includes a variety of airplane parts, heavy machine tools, hand tools, workshop items and a variety of odds and ends.
“A lot of interesting stuff,” Sterling said. “It will be the biggest airplane auction Hawkins County has ever seen.”
Auction items can be reviewed at the airport beginning Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., and the auction will begin that morning at 10 a.m.