A walk back in time: The Doe River Gorge

If you want to discover more about our history and culture, then lace up your hiking shoes. We are very fortunate in this region to have numerous trails that bring the past to life.
One of those treks is along the old Tweetsie Railroad line in the Doe River Gorge, near Hampton. Not only does this walk provide amazing views of soaring cliffs and a whitewater river, but it has historical railroad significance, along with tales from bygone days. It is an easy five-mile round-trip that can be enjoyed by beginner and expert hikers alike.
Tweetsie history
The East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, also known as the Tweetsie, began operations in 1881—originally running from Johnson City to an iron ore mine in Cranberry, North Carolina. This narrow gauge line was extended to Boone, North Carolina, by 1918, and continued to operate until the 1950s.
Today, the Tweetsie line between the towns of Johnson City and Elizabethton is a beautiful and popular “Rails to Trails” path utilized by cyclists, walkers, and runners. Former sections of the old line near Roan Mountain have been designated as the “Tweetsie Trail Extension,” while other sections, that now fall on private property, have been converted to roadway or have been abandoned.
However, the most scenic portion of the line in the Doe River Gorge can still be accessed.
The Doe River Gorge section is extremely rugged and seated deeply between Cedar and Fork mountains in Carter County. The cliffs on the south face of Cedar Mountain are vast, imposing, and elevated. And the twisting river down in the ravine below flows along large rocky cascades with rapids and waterfalls. It is an exceptionally picturesque area.
When you hike in this gorge, you’ll gain a great appreciation of what an amazing engineering feat it was to carve a rail line through this rugged area, especially in the late 1800s. The 2.5 miles of trail have several very large retaining walls, two tunnels, man-made gaps with high rock walls and an enormous old trestle.
The legend of Chick Ferrell
Folklore of the Tweetsie and the Doe River Gorge is also abundant, making the hiking there even more interesting. One of those stories is about Oscar Ferrell, who worked for the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad as a brakeman for much of his life.
As the story goes…
One day, as the train was coming down into Doe River Gorge, the braking system failed, derailing the last three cars and the caboose a few hundred yards upstream from the high cliffs at Pardee Point.
On narrow gauge lines, the brakemen would ride on the car tops to set the handbrake wheels. Supposedly, Oscar was on the train’s top when the cars went crashing into the river below.
The other men were soon found unharmed, but Oscar was missing. For an hour or more the mangled cars were searched, but Oscar couldn’t be located. The prospect of his survival seemed very unlikely, so the men began talking about how they were going to miss him and what a good friend he had been. Suddenly, they heard chicken sounds coming from above in a poplar tree. It seems Oscar had been caught up in the forks of this tree when the boxcar had derailed and plummeted into the river.
What was Oscar’s excuse for staying hidden in the tree while the men frantically searched for him? He wanted to hear what his coworkers would have to say about him posthumously. From that day forward Oscar Ferrell became known as Chick (Chicken) Ferrell.
The hike
The Doe River Gorge is on private property just outside of Hampton. It is owned by Doe River Gorge Ministries. To hike there you will need to plan your visit during the DRGM’s off-season from October to March, and you will also need to call ahead for permission and to sign a waiver at the main office, which you will drop off in a kiosk outside of that office.
Don’t be deterred by the paperwork. Doe River Gorge Ministries makes the process easy. Please let them know that you appreciate the hiking access to this beautiful area. A small donation dropped in the kiosk is a nice gesture as well.
The trail (which is the railroad) begins at the small lake near the main office. From here, you’ll simply follow the tracks into the gorge, almost immediately entering one of the two tunnels on this hike.
Along the way, you’ll pass by many wonderful features — some man-made and some natural. You’ll see massive retaining walls and sheer cliffs, the most impressive being at Pardee Point. And you’ll pass by wooded alcoves with streams and small waterfalls while the stunning landscape of the adjacent Cedar Mountain is often in the background.
The trail remains well above the river for the entirety of the hike, but there are numerous locations where more experienced hikers can descend to explore or photograph the stream.
In 2.5 miles you’ll come to a large, dilapidated trestle spanning the river. This is the turnaround location for this easy and amazing winter-season hike.