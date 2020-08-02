Art
Entries for Kingsport’s third annual Storm Drain Art Contest are due by Aug. 7. To enter the contest, send a color sketch of your proposed artwork around a storm drain. Artwork may include the street, sidewalk or both. Mail or hand deliver entries to Amanda McMullen, Water Services Center, 1113 Konnarock Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or email amandamcmullen@kingsporttn.gov. Be sure to include name, phone and email. The winners will be selected by Aug. 21. The five winning artists will receive $100 and their chance to leave their artistic talents on the streets of local Kingsport neighborhoods.
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts have announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults with some minor safety adjustments. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com. The last day to register for classes is Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Call (423) 753-0562.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has extended the stay of its current special exhibit ”Real Folk: Passing on Trades & Traditions through the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program,” which highlights the artisans and apprentices who work together to keep their traditions alive for future generations. “Real Folk” will be on display in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the museum through Aug. 30.
The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is scheduled to run Oct. 5 through Dec. 11 with virtual and in-person programming and a special award to an artist whose work reflects the Black Lives Matter movement. The directors of the 2020 exhibit have issued their Call for Entries to artists through Aug. 23, with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 for an additional fee. A non-refundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee per artwork/title over three. As a result of continuing COVID-19 concerns, ETSU’s Reece Museum will welcome the public but allow no more than 10 people in a gallery at a time, requesting use of masks and social distancing. Special programming for the 2020 exhibit will include virtual online tours of the exhibition, possible Zoom tours, online interviews with artists and social media posts, as well as a possible roundtable discussion on Black Lives Matter issues. For more information about the exhibit and submissions visit http://www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com.
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, has reopened to the public with a lineup of exhibitions and classes. In the museum’s contemporary regional gallery, visitors can still enjoy “One Man Group Show” by D.R. Mullins. “Superabundance: The Legacy of Laura Lu Copenhaver,” which opened in the museum’s cultural heritage gallery in February, has been extended and will now close in November. WKMA’s newly remodeled Art Lab will open to the public for in-person classes in August, with limited seating to allow for adequate social distancing. Masks are required for all visitors age 10 and over, health permitting. To learn more about the class schedule or to register visit williamkingmuseum.org. For more information call
(276) 628-5005.
Auditions
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will be holding auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Aug. 8 and 9 at 3 p.m. at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough. The show will open in October. The show will cast four women, ages ranging from 20-45. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Please prepare a song selection no longer than 60 seconds. Bring an accompaniment track or sing a cappella. Cold readings and a dance audition will also be required. Auditions and rehearsals will follow recommended CDC protocols for safely gathering including temperature checks, face masks (except when auditioning and rehearsing), hand sanitizer, and social distancing in the theater. Video auditions are also accepted. Please contact email the director, Liz Dollar, at lizdollar1975@gmail.com if you’d rather send in a video. Also, there’s a chance these auditions will be by appointment only. Please email the director so she can contact you about any changes in the audition procedure.
Country music
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol has reopened its doors to visitors. As a way of saying “thank you” for their bravery and compassion in the wake of COVID-19, the museum is offering health care workers and a guest a free pass to tour the museum when they visit through Sunday, Aug. 30. Health care workers can show their medical badge at the museum front desk to receive a free pass for themselves and a guest.
Hands On!
Hands On! Discovery Center has announced a phased reopening, with modified safety precautions in place. During this first phase the Discovery Center will have an adjusted schedule and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance on the Discovery Center’s website. Annual membership card holders are also asked to register their visit online in advance. Face masks are required for everyone age 4 and older. All guests must use hand sanitizer upon entry and are asked to social distance at least 6 feet from other guests. Tickets may be purchased online at https:// visithandson.org/tickets.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is asking local residents to submit their favorite recipes for a community cookbook. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 16. Contributors can submit as many entries as they like, and their names will appear in the cookbook alongside their dishes. Please send entries by mail to the Heritage Alliance at 212 E. Sabin Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or submit by email to Megan Cullen Tewell at mtewell@heritageall.org.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season. Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information about the tour types and prices is available at www.rockymountmuseum.com. The site will observe social distancing at all times, and visitors will need to wear a mask. Rocky Mount will also have hand sanitizer. Special events planned for this year include the Fall Family Festival and Candlelight Christmas Tours. Call (423) 538-7396.
The Heritage Alliance’s Main Street Strolling Tours of Jonesborough have resumed. Guests can enjoy a Town Tour with a costumed guide on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The Mythbusting Tour, which puts guests’ history detective skills to the test, will be available the second Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. The Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tour will be available the first and third Saturdays of the month at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the Town Tour and Mythbusting Tour are $5 per person. Tickets for the Cemetery Tour are $3 per person. Combo tickets for both tours are available for $7 per person. Tour tickets are available at the Chester Inn Museum. Guests can call (423) 753-4580 or (423) 753-9580 ahead of time to reserve their space for a tour. Anyone entering the museum is suggested to wear a mask. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting “NASA — Exoplanets: What are they, how do we find them?” on Aug. 20 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. For information visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call (423) 229-9366.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center and resumed some programming at limited capacity. Park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Only 20 guests are allowed in the Nature Center at a time, and guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the center. Nature programs and barge rides are limited to nine participants (plus program leader). Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park is bringing back its popular paddling programs including kayak lessons, evening canoe and kayak tours, and lake tours focused on the beavers and waterfowl that live in and around the reservoir. Attendees must provide their own kayak or canoe, paddle and Type III personal flotation device. These programs are best suited for children 10 and up, and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. “Kayak Lessons” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and $5 per member. “Evening Canoe/Kayak Tours” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 19, Sept. 2 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and free to members. “Beaver Ecology” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 26. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. “Waterfowl” will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 and 27. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. Pre-registration is required for all paddling programs. Visit Eventbrite.com and search “Bays Mountain Park,” or check out baysmountain.com for direct links.
Warriors Path State Park summer activities this week include “Wake Up Lake Hollow,” “Life Under Logs,” “Insect Art,” “Habitats” and “Plants and Pollinators” on Aug. 4; “Hike Paw Paw Creek,” “’Shoot’ Nature’s Finest,” “Water’s Edge,” “Soil Studies,” “Creek Walk” and “Mysterious Mushrooms” on Aug. 5; “Birding By Ear,” “Fungus Fun,” “Plant Defenses,” “Leaf Prints,” “Meet the Owl” and “Night Hike to Sinking Waters” on Aug. 6; “Hike the Boneyard,” “Nosing for Nature,” “Hike Lake Shore,” “Nature Games” and “Tennessee Tales” on Aug. 7; “Devil’s Backbone Hike,” “Dream Catchers,” “Critter Paths,” “Junior Rangers: Trail Cleanup,” “Turtle Talk” and “Campfire” on Aug. 8; and a worship service on Aug. 9. Some activities will require preregistration. Visit https:// tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park= warriors-path.
Symphony
Live music returns to the region in September as Symphony of the Mountains launches a unique season with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind. The symphony is replacing its big orchestra performances with smaller ensemble concerts that will be held outside or in large venues to give plenty of space to the musicians and the audience for social distancing. The programs will be shorter in duration with no intermission. They will also be free to eliminate the need for the handling payments or tickets. Brass Quintet concerts are scheduled for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Allandale Mansion and Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College. Appalachian Strings will perform Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Emory and Henry College and Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Quartet will perform Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at UVA-Wise. For more information visit www.symphony ofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
“And God Was Watching,” a true-life musical story of Billy Wayne (Arrington), will debut Aug. 7 at the LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport. The show will run for three consecutive weekends Aug. 7- 9, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show. For reservations or for more information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” performances originally scheduled for Aug. 25 and 26 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City have been rescheduled to June 7 and 8, 2021. Tickets for the newly scheduled performances will be automatically transferred and honored for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend, they should request their refund at point of purchase. Refunds will be given until Aug. 7. For more information call (423) 461-4884.
Trains
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has reopened to the public. The museum will follow a reduced schedule of being open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. No more than 24 people will be allowed in the museum at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
