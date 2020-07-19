Art
The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is scheduled to run Oct. 5 through Dec. 11 with virtual and in-person programming and a special award to an artist whose work reflects the Black Lives Matter movement. The directors of the 2020 exhibit have issued their Call for Entries to artists through Aug. 23, with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 for an additional fee. A non-refundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee per artwork/title over three. As a result of continuing COVID-19 concerns, ETSU’s Reece Museum will welcome the public but allow no more than 10 people in a gallery at a time, requesting use of masks and social distancing. Special programming for the 2020 exhibit will include virtual online tours of the exhibition, possible Zoom tours, online interviews with artists and social media posts, as well as a possible roundtable discussion on Black Lives Matter issues. For more information about the exhibit and submissions visit http://www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com.
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts have announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults with some minor safety adjustments. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com. The last day to register for classes is Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Call (423) 753-0562.
The Kingsport Art Guild in an effort to celebrate the visual arts as a source of renewal and resilience is hosting the 2020 Summer Art Show. The show will be held in the Main Gallery of the Renaissance Center and will be open to the public through July 29 using recommended social distancing guidelines. The gallery is located on the second floor and is open during regular Renaissance Center operating hours.
Impressions Fine Art is looking for artists who use upcycled objects to create art or home accessories. Anyone who makes lamps, tables, chairs or anything using repurposed items is welcome to apply. Send images and a description of your work to [email protected].
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, has reopened to the public with a lineup of exhibitions and classes. In the museum’s contemporary regional gallery, visitors can still enjoy “One Man Group Show” by D.R. Mullins. “Superabundance: The Legacy of Laura Lu Copenhaver,” which opened in the museum’s cultural heritage gallery in February, has been extended and will now close in November. WKMA’s newly remodeled Art Lab will open to the public for in-person classes in August, with limited seating to allow for adequate social distancing. Masks are required for all visitors age 10 and over, health permitting. To learn more about the class schedule or to register visit williamkingmuseum.org. For more information call (276) 628-5005.
Country music
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol has reopened its doors to visitors. As a way of saying “thank you” for their bravery and compassion in the wake of COVID-19, the museum is offering health care workers and a guest a free pass to tour the museum when they visit through Sunday, Aug. 30. Health care workers can show their medical badge at the museum front desk to receive a free pass for themselves and a guest.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting three music workshops. These one-day workshops will give participants of all ages the opportunity to hone their fiddle, guitar and banjo instrumental skills with an instructor by learning traditional songs. Workshops will be held July 20 for youth beginner, July 25 for all ages and July 27 for youth intermediate. Cost is $75. Register at www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
Dance
Rambling Rose Band will perform July 24 and July 31 at the Buffalo Ruritan Club in Bluff City from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $6. Call (423) 538-8568.
Hands On!
Hands On! Discovery Center has announced a phased reopening, with modified safety precautions in place. During this first phase the Discovery Center will have an adjusted schedule and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance on the Discovery Center’s website. Annual membership card holders are also asked to register their visit online in advance. Face masks are required for everyone age 4 and older. All guests must use hand sanitizer upon entry and are asked to social distance at least 6 feet from other guests. Tickets may be purchased online at https:// visithandson.org/tickets.
Heritage
The Storytown Radio Show has continued bringing the stories of Jonesborough and Northeast Tennessee to the radio and podcast, even while their live production has been suspended.This month the cast will perform a live stream for audiences, with an episode all about travel and adventures. This virtual production will take place July 27 at 7 p.m. Audiences may purchase tickets for the live stream for $5. Audience members will receive a Zoom invitation the day before the live stream. Joining the cast will be musician Aaron Jackson from Johnson City, who will perform his upcoming new single, as well as other songs. To attend the live stream call the Historic Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season. Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information about the tour types and prices is available at www.rockymountmuseum.com. The site will observe social distancing at all times, and visitors will need to wear a mask. Rocky Mount will also have hand sanitizer. Special events planned for this year include the Fall Family Festival and Candlelight Christmas Tours. For more information call (423) 538-7396.
The Heritage Alliance’s Main Street Strolling Tours of Jonesborough have resumed. Guests can enjoy a Town Tour with a costumed guide on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The Mythbusting Tour, which puts guests’ history detective skills to the test, will be available the second Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. The Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tour will be available the first and third Saturdays of the month at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the Town Tour and Mythbusting Tour are $5 per person. Tickets for the Cemetery Tour are $3 per person. Combo tickets for both tours are available for $7 per person. During the month of July, tours will be limited to groups of 10. All tour tickets are available at the Chester Inn Museum. Guests can call (423) 753-4580 or (423) 753-9580 ahead of time to reserve their space for a tour. Anyone entering the museum is suggested to wear a mask. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will host Disney Trivia Night on July 21 at 6 p.m. This event will be held virtually. A link to the event will be posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and also on the library’s Facebook page on the evening of the event. For more information call (423) 224-2539.
Registration is open for the teen summer reading program at the Washington County Public Library, “Imagine Your Story.” All rising sixth- through 12th-graders are welcome to participate in this free program. There will be online and take-home events and activities throughout July. Pick up program packets at the Jonesborough or Gray libraries. Register, submit reading logs and get the schedule at http://wclibrarytn.readsquared.com/. Events include “Mythical Masks,” “Constellation Creation,” “Dynamic Dragons” and “Enigmatic Escape Room.”
Movies
Movies on Main returns to Jonesborough in July with a slight twist. This year, the event will be featured as a drive-in movie behind the Washington County Courthouse. Each Friday night, a family-friendly movie will begin at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to arrive early and park in their spots around 7 p.m. A free ticket is required for each car to attend, and tickets are limited in order to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins. Concessions such as popcorn and candy will be available for purchase. To reserve a ticket visit www.jonesborough.com.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center and resumed some programming at limited capacity. Park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Only 20 guests are allowed in the Nature Center at a time, and guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the center. Nature programs and barge rides are limited to nine participants (plus program leader). Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park is bringing back its popular paddling programs including kayak lessons, evening canoe and kayak tours, and lake tours focused on the beavers and waterfowl that live in and around the reservoir. Attendees must provide their own kayak or canoe, paddle and Type III personal flotation device. These programs are best suited for children 10 and up, and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. “Kayak Lessons” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and $5 per member. “Evening Canoe/Kayak Tours” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 19, Sept. 2 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and free to members. “Beaver Ecology” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 22 and Aug. 12 and 26. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. “Waterfowl” will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on July 23 and Aug. 13 and 27. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. Pre-registration is required for all paddling programs. Visit Eventbrite.com and search “Bays Mountain Park,” or check out baysmountain.com for direct links.
Warriors Path State Park summer activities this week include “Hike Fawn Loop,” “Dream Catchers,” “Squirrel Search,” “How Big Is That Tree?” and “Forest Trees” on July 21; “Native Trees Hike,” “Footprints in the Sand,” “Nature Crafts,” “Old Timey Games,” “Creek Walk” and “Sunset Hike to the Ridgetop” on July 22; “Hike Lake Hollow,” “Turtle Talk,” “Forest Discovery Hike,” “Meet the Owl” and “Night Hike to Sinking Waters” on July 23; “Hike the Wahoo Trail,” “Leaf Hike,” “Riverbank Stroll,” “Nature Travelers,” “Nature Games” and “Dragonflies” on July 24; “Wetland Walk,” “Nosing for Nature,” “Spotlight Stroll,” “Field Sweep,” “People Tracks” and “Campfire” on July 25; and a worship service on July 26. Some activities will require preregistration. Visit https:// tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park= warriors-path.
Symphony
Live music returns to the region in September as Symphony of the Mountains launches a unique season with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind. The symphony is replacing its big orchestra performances with smaller ensemble concerts that will be held outside or in large venues to give plenty of space to the musicians and the audience for social distancing. The programs will be shorter in duration with no intermission. They will also be free to eliminate the need for the handling payments or tickets. Brass Quintet concerts are scheduled for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Allandale Mansion and Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College. Appalachian Strings will perform Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Emory and Henry College and Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Quartet will perform Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at UVA-Wise. For more information visit www.symphony ofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
Barter Theatre will begin its 2020 season of live productions with a special series: Barter at the Moonlite. Productions will be shown at the Historic Moonlite Drive-In Theatre located off of Lee Highway in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” and “Beauty and the Beast JR” are on sale on www.bartertheatre.com. July 28 at 8:45 p.m. is First Responder and Health Care Professional Appreciation Night. First responders and health care professionals will receive free admission. For complimentary tickets RSVP to [email protected].
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” performances originally scheduled for Aug. 25 and 26 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City have been rescheduled to June 7 and 8, 2021. Tickets for the newly scheduled performances will be automatically transferred and honored for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend, they should request their refund at point of purchase. Refunds will be given until Aug. 7. For more information call (423) 461-4884.
Trains
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has reopened to the public. The museum will follow a reduced schedule of being open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. No more than 24 people will be allowed in the museum at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
Submit items for the Out and About calendar at [email protected].