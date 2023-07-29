Art
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon, Virginia, will host nearly two dozen 'Round the Mountain artisans for demonstrations and displays at the Made in SWVA event July 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at One Heartwood Circle, Abingdon.
The Johnson City Public Art Committee will host its fifth annual 5 x 5 Art Exhibit and Fundraiser at The Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St., in downtown Johnson City from 5:55-9 p.m. on Aug. 4. The exhibition is free and open to the public. This year’s event will feature more than 200 artworks that have been donated by more than 90 area artists. Each piece will be sold for $25. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Johnson City Public Art. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees will enjoy live music as they peruse the artworks on display.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Pickin’ in the Park: Music in the Mountains will be held July 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but the $5-per-car parking fee applies.
“August under the Stars” concert series is returning to Allandale Mansion next month with a lineup of jazz, blues and country music performers. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a free outdoor concert with friends and family. Gates open at 5 p.m., craft beer and food will go on sale at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Schedule of performers is Aug. 3, Sugar Lime Blue; Aug. 10, The Everly Brothers Experience; and Aug. 17, The Beth Snapp Band.
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host the Steel Creek Band Aug. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information call 276-466-0026.
Bristol's Border Bash will host Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French Aug. 11. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. The events rotate along State Street. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present "Saturday Night Fever" Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
Rodney Carrington will be featured at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Dance
Tri-Cities Talent will present “Fame … the Movies Through Dance” July 29 at 3 p.m. at Wellmont’s Regional Performance Center on the main campus of Northeast State Community College on Highway 75 in Blountville. The performance will feature 2023 National Dance Champions who won at America’s National Dance Championships and Star Talent Competition. For ticket information, phone or text 423-863-6051.
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has returned to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Flower show
Shady Oaks Garden Club will present “Viewpoints,” a free standard flower show, Aug. 10 from 2-8 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atelier 133 and Fischman Gallery, 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City. In addition to the flower show, the gallery will have works by artists Nancy Jane Earnest and Janice Snapp on display. For more information contact Nancy Fischman at 423-430-8441 or visit shadyoaksgardenclub.org.
Fundraisers
The Crumley House will host its Polynesian Beach Party fundraiser Aug. 12. The Polynesian island themed gala begins at 6 p.m. and takes place at Cherokee Creek Farm, 359 Taylor Bridge Road, Jonesborough. The event will feature island-themed foods, music, dancing, auctions and games. Summer dresses, beach shirts and flip-flops are the preferred attire. Event and table sponsorships are now available, as are individual tickets. For more information visit crumleyhouse.com/beachparty or call 423-257-3644.
Gardening
Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton will host the Gardening Seminar Series Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room. Master gardener Ben Hunter will give a review of summer gardens — what went right and what went wrong; discuss planting a fall garden (any kind of vegetable is better than weeds); and discuss pruning blackberries, blueberries and fruit trees and renovation of strawberries. For more information call 423-543-5808.
Heritage
Rocky Mount will host a “Toys and Games — History and Heritage” Saturday July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard games, board games, card games and more. Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Washington County-Jonesborough Library will host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This new program is free and open to all. Performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. All ages welcome. For more information visit wclibrarytn.org or call 423-753-1800.
The Kingsport Public Library will show free movies for children and teens throughout the summer. The movies are open to anyone and will be shown in the first-floor auditorium of the library. Movie-goers will also enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. The remaining movie schedule is July 31 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Outdoors
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department will host an “End of Summer” Bash July 29 at the Kingsport Miracle Field, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive. The free event will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will include kickball, yard games, free slushes to the first 100 people and more. Families of all ages are encouraged to come out and enjoy a Saturday evening of outdoor fun and games with their Model City neighbors. For more information call 423-343-9723.
Johnson City Parks and Recreation, Good Samaritan Ministries, 4thirTEEN, Rise Up!, Coalition for Kids, LXI, Freedom Hall Civic Center, and Johnson City Schools are partnering for a community-wide Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 6. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center on the practice fields adjacent to Freedom Hall pool and will feature inflatables, carnival games, yard games, food, a live DJ, and more. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information call 423-283-5827.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. In July and August, show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. Irish storyteller Liz Weir will be featured Aug. 1-5. To purchase tickets or season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open daily through July 30 and will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad is open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is open for the summer season. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Pro-Art Camp Create! will present Disney’s "Finding Nemo JR." July 29 at 5 p.m. at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound. The performances are free and open to the public.
Foggy Valley “All Shook Up” debuts at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport Aug. 4-20. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Rapunzel" through Aug. 5 at the Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Country Girls" through Aug. 12 at the Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Sense and Sensibility" through Aug. 19 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
