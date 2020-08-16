Art
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts have announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults with some minor safety adjustments. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com. The last day to register for classes is Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Call (423) 753-0562.
The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is scheduled to run Oct. 5 through Dec. 11 with virtual and in-person programming and a special award to an artist whose work reflects the Black Lives Matter movement. The directors of the 2020 exhibit have issued their Call for Entries to artists through Aug. 23, with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 for an additional fee. A non-refundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee per artwork/title over three. As a result of continuing COVID-19 concerns, ETSU’s Reece Museum will welcome the public but allow no more than 10 people in a gallery at a time, requesting use of masks and social distancing. Special programming for the 2020 exhibit will include virtual online tours of the exhibition, possible Zoom tours, online interviews with artists and social media posts, as well as a possible roundtable discussion on Black Lives Matter issues. For more information about the exhibit and submissions visit http://www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com.
Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s theme is “Community, Change & Connection.” The McKinney Center would like for this year’s exhibition to demonstrate the good that can come from persevering through trials of such times. There will be no entry fee this year and no cash awards. Certificates for Best in Show, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mentions will be presented during a virtual exhibition opening on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. All entries must be original works completed within the last two years and not have been exhibited previously at the McKinney Center. Digital submissions are due by Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. Artists can submit up to three pieces. The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment Sept. 19 through Oct. 10. A prospectus and entry form can be downloaded from www.mckinneycenter.com. For more information contact Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or (423) 753-0562.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has extended the stay of its current special exhibit ”Real Folk: Passing on Trades & Traditions through the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program,” which highlights the artisans and apprentices who work together to keep their traditions alive for future generations. “Real Folk” will be on display in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the museum through Aug. 30.
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, has reopened to the public with a lineup of exhibitions and classes. In the museum’s contemporary regional gallery, visitors can still enjoy “One Man Group Show” by D.R. Mullins. “Superabundance: The Legacy of Laura Lu Copenhaver,” which opened in the museum’s cultural heritage gallery in February, has been extended and will now close in November. WKMA’s newly remodeled Art Lab will open to the public for in-person classes in August, with limited seating to allow for adequate social distancing. Masks are required for all visitors age 10 and over, health permitting. To learn more about the class schedule or to register visit williamkingmuseum.org. For more information call (276) 628-5005.
Auditions
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for ”Little Women” on Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. at the theater. This production is not the musical version, so auditions will only consist of cold readings from the script. Any age can audition, but character ages are females 12 through 16, and 30 and up, and males 15 and up. Rehearsals will begin in September. Shows will be performed in December. A full tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions. For more information contact the director, Pam Johnson, at pamtheeditor@yahoo.com. If you’d rather submit a video audition, please email Pam for instructions. (Masks must be worn in the theater, unless you’re on the stage for your audition.)
Concert
The X Ambassadors, an alt-rock band based in Ithaca, New York, will perform in the East Tennessee State University Student Government Association’s exclusive virtual Fall 2020 Welcome Week Concert on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The concert is free to all ETSU students, staff and faculty with ETSU Zoom registration required. Registration will open Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. at the SGA Concerts page, etsu.edu/concerts.
Country music
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol has reopened its doors to visitors. As a way of saying “thank you” for their bravery and compassion in the wake of COVID-19, the museum is offering health care workers and a guest a free pass to tour the museum when they visit through Sunday, Aug. 30. Health care workers can show their medical badge at the museum front desk to receive a free pass for themselves and a guest.
Hands On!
Hands On! Discovery Center has announced a phased reopening, with modified safety precautions in place. During this first phase the Discovery Center will have an adjusted schedule and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance on the Discovery Center’s website. Annual membership card holders are also asked to register their visit online in advance. Face masks are required for everyone age 4 and older. All guests must use hand sanitizer upon entry and are asked to social distance at least 6 feet from other guests. Tickets may be purchased online at https:// visithandson.org/tickets.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is asking local residents to submit their favorite recipes for a community cookbook. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 16. Contributors can submit as many entries as they like, and their names will appear in the cookbook alongside their dishes. Please send entries by mail to the Heritage Alliance at 212 E. Sabin Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or submit by email to Megan Cullen Tewell at mtewell@heritageall.org.
“Taste of Tennessee,” a fundraiser for the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This virtual program will bring people together to explore and celebrate Appalachian cuisine from the comfort of their home. The Heritage Alliance will present a variety of offerings via Facebook and Zoom including lectures, demonstrations and cooking classes. Tickets for special Zoom events will be available on the town of Jonesborough’s website.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season. Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information about the tour types and prices is available at www.rockymountmuseum.com. The site will observe social distancing at all times, and visitors will need to wear a mask. Rocky Mount will also have hand sanitizer. Special events planned for this year include the Fall Family Festival and Candlelight Christmas Tours. Call (423) 538-7396.
The Heritage Alliance’s Main Street Strolling Tours of Jonesborough have resumed. Guests can enjoy a Town Tour with a costumed guide on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The Mythbusting Tour, which puts guests’ history detective skills to the test, will be available the second Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. The Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tour will be available the first and third Saturdays of the month at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the Town Tour and Mythbusting Tour are $5 per person. Tickets for the Cemetery Tour are $3 per person. Combo tickets for both tours are available for $7 per person. Tour tickets are available at the Chester Inn Museum. Guests can call (423) 753-4580 or (423) 753-9580 ahead of time to reserve their space for a tour. Anyone entering the museum is suggested to wear a mask. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
KCWC
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a ladies luncheon at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Giuseppe’s Restaurant, 2939 E. Stone Drive. Linda Rothwell will interview Sarah Wells, executive director of Friends in Need, on the subject of “Forming a Lasting Relationship.” Reservations are required. There is a limit of 35 people. To make a reservation contact Theresa Archer at (423) 349-5393 or Linda Rothwell at lindamadd@aol.com no later than noon on Aug. 17. (We will be ordering from a menu and will pay individually.)
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild the Model City Murlocs, which meets every Saturday in August from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library will host Supernatural Trivia Night on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Compete solo or bring your own Moose and Squirrel to test your knowledge of the hit TV show “Supernatural.” This event will be held virtually. A link to the event will be posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and also on the library’s Facebook page on the evening of the event. For more information call (423) 224-2539.
The Kingsport Public Library invites adults to join an online meeting of the After Hours Book Club on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. August’s book selection is Tara Westover’s “Educated: A Memoir.” A link to the Skype meeting will be posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and Facebook the day of the event. For more information call (423) 224-2539.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center and resumed some programming at limited capacity. Park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Only 20 guests are allowed in the Nature Center at a time, and guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the center. Nature programs and barge rides are limited to nine participants (plus program leader). Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park is bringing back its popular paddling programs including kayak lessons, evening canoe and kayak tours, and lake tours focused on the beavers and waterfowl that live in and around the reservoir. Attendees must provide their own kayak or canoe, paddle and Type III personal flotation device. These programs are best suited for children 10 and up, and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. “Kayak Lessons” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and $5 per member. “Evening Canoe/Kayak Tours” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 21. Cost is $10 per non-member and free to members. “Beaver Ecology” will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. “Waterfowl” will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. Cost is $5 per non-member and free to members. Pre-registration is required for all paddling programs. Visit Eventbrite.com and search “Bays Mountain Park,” or check out baysmountain.com for direct links.
The Clinch Coalition will launch its 14th annual Naturalist Rally online starting Sept. 26. The virtual rally will include hikes, presentations, and nature arts and crafts made available through TCC’s Facebook page and website, clinchcoalition.net. All events are free and open to the public. Experts, educators and knowledgeable naturalists will present programs through individual 12- to 15-minute segments. Most programs will be recorded in the fields, streams and forests that create the fragile ecosystem surrounding High Knob.
Symphony
Live music returns to the region in September as Symphony of the Mountains launches a unique season with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind. The symphony is replacing its big orchestra performances with smaller ensemble concerts that will be held outside or in large venues to give plenty of space to the musicians and the audience for social distancing. The programs will be shorter in duration with no intermission. They will also be free to eliminate the need for the handling payments or tickets. Brass Quintet concerts are scheduled for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Allandale Mansion and Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College. Appalachian Strings will perform Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Emory and Henry College and Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Quartet will perform Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at UVA-Wise. For more information visit www.symphony ofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
“And God Was Watching,” a true-life musical story of Billy Wayne (Arrington), will be performed at the LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport on Aug. 16 and Aug. 21-23. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show. For reservations call (423) 343-1766.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will perform the comedy ”Dearly Departed” Sept. 3-20. Laugh with the colorful and dysfunctional Turpin clan as amid the chaos of a family crisis, they turn for comfort to their equally eccentric friends and neighbors, who manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need. Tickets are $17 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com online. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough. JRT will follow the CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19, so before purchasing tickets you will need to read the disclaimer and acknowledge that you will follow these guidelines.
Trains
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has reopened to the public. The museum will follow a reduced schedule of being open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. No more than 24 people will be allowed in the museum at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
