In the previous 12 years I’ve lived at the crest of the hill overlooking downtown Kingsport in far western Bloomingdale, I’ve spotted deer in my yard only one time.
Wish I could say the same for raccoons, opossums, groundhogs and rabbits. We’ve got a regular wildlife habitat back there.
But the only deer sighting prior to this summer was a few years back when there were a couple of does, one of which was white, in the backyard down by our barn. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a camera handy.
This summer our yard has turned into an emergency food pantry for deer.
First, they gnawed all my tomato plants down to nubs. For the first time ever, my two peach trees were full and I was looking forward to eating some peaches. Then I went out there one day and they were all gone, as were my plums.
The deer got all my low hanging apples and stripped the leaves off two Granny Smith saplings I planted this spring. Now they’re going to town on the big Granny Smith tree and the two pear trees, which have ripe fruit.
Earlier this spring, we spotted some does that were hanging around the back of the property, and I began finding dung piles out by our old cooking-apple tree, which produces ripe fruit in June.
Four big bucks visit most evenings
For the past several weeks, I’ve been catching four big bucks hanging out in the backyard most evenings right before sunset. I would see them from the back deck in the evening and manage to run in and get my phone and take some photos and video before they ran off.
Those cell phone pics weren’t very good due to the distance and it being almost dark.
Last weekend, I brought my good work camera into the house, just in case the boys came back. We hadn’t seen them all weekend until Sunday evening. Lynn came in from the back deck, and they must have been waiting at the tree line for her to go in because less than a minute later she spotted a big rack bouncing past at the end of the deck.
I got my camera and tippy-toed out onto the deck, where one of the boys was hiding behind the plum tree just about 20 feet away. He was probably headed toward the big Granny Smith tree. The other three were out in the back ard waiting for the “all clear” sign from their scout.
I managed to snap the images you’ll find in the photo gallery in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net. The boys have been pretty good about standing still for a few minutes to let me take their picture.
Deer Q&A with the TWRA
I’m not the only person experiencing a deer infestation this summer. Nearly everyone I know is talking about seeing more deer around, especially people who put out gardens.
That’s why I contacted Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist Dan Gibbs last week to find out what’s going on with the deer population this year.
“There aren’t any more deer up there than there were last year or the year before,” Gibbs told me. “Deer concentrate in different areas different times of year depending on food availability. I tell people, if there was a farmer last year who planted soybeans, and this year he let the field be fallow, the deer aren’t eating in that soybean field this year. So they’re going somewhere else. Changes in land use patterns will impact where deer are being seen year to year and season to season.”
Is there a reason it seems like there are more deer this year?
Gibbs: “There’s a lot of deer in the Kingsport area, and one of the biggest issues is people just aren’t taking advantage of the seasons. They’re out there, and a lot of times I think it’s because folks aren’t interested in hunting in areas where there are lots of people, which is understandable. Bow hunting is still a really good way to tackle those large numbers of deer in the kind of area you’re talking about.”
What causes deer overpopulation?
Gibbs: “Opening day of muzzle loader season, and opening day of gun season are our two biggest days, and bad weather on either of those two days can literally impact your harvest for the entire season. That’s how big those two days are. With the COVID stuff, we’re expecting a higher than usual turnout for hunters this year. We saw that with turkey season.”
Where are all these deer coming from?
Gibbs: “Of course, around Kingsport you’ve got Bays Mountain, and no hunting is allowed on Bays Mountain; and you’ve also got Holston Army Ammunition Plant, which has some pretty limited hunting opportunity there too. So you’ve got two areas that can hold a lot of deer that serve as refuge.”
Are deer getting braver about entering populated neighborhoods?
Gibbs: “I haven’t heard that, but it doesn’t surprise me. If deer are finding a good food source, and if what they’re normally used to eating this time of year isn’t available, they’re going to go somewhere else and find it.”
Is it true that dryer sheets will keep deer out of your garden?
Gibbs: “I’ve hear people swear by that, but none of that stuff is really foolproof. The better thing to do is get a fence up early. If you’re going to have a garden anywhere in Tennessee, not just Kingsport, you’re going to have to think about deer. They love to eat beans. They love to eat strawberries. They love to get into peoples’ gardens.”
They jump my fence like I step over a curb.
Gibbs: “Realistically you need an 8-foot fence to keep deer out, but that’s just too cost prohibitive. I’ve got a 5-foot fence around my garden and I haven’t had any deer in it this year. But it’s up before we plant, so they don’t really have a reason to go in there. If you notice deer damage, and you decide ‘I better put my fence up,’ it’s too late. But fencing is still your best option to keep them out, and if you’ve got a dog to run them off.”
Hunting season is right around the corner
Bow season is Sept. 26 to Oct. 30, and Nov. 2-6; while gun and muzzle loader season is Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 and Jan. 9-10.
A friend of mine told me deer have a built-in calendar. They know when deer season starts, and that’s when they start hiding out.
We’ll see, but I can tell you one thing. The way those bucks of mine like to stand and pose for pictures, I wouldn’t bet on them making it out of this year’s hunting season alive.
Whoever gets them should throw a couple of pounds of jerky my way. Most of that meat they’ll be harvesting came out of my garden and fruit trees.