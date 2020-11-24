KINGSPORT — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on much of the light of the Christmas season, “Operation Christmas Child” is still bringing joy to underprivileged children in the form of a simple shoebox.
The program, run by the international relief ministry Samaritan’s Purse, delivers millions of shoeboxes to children 15 and under living in third-world countries. “Many of these children,” said volunteer community relations team member Shirley Walters, “have never received a Christmas gift before.”
“And they keep those items for years to come,” said Mary Crow, logistics coordinator.
Though shoeboxes are usually packed full of toys, games and school supplies, the true goal of Operation Christmas Child is to deliver the good news of Jesus Christ to as many of the 1.9 billion children under 15 around the world as possible. Last year alone the program delivered 10.5 million shoeboxes. “This year,” said area coordinator Melissa Pitts, “Our goal is to deliver 11 million.”
Kingsport’s Operation Christmas Child is part of a larger Tri-Cities affiliate encompassing eight counties and 10 drop-off locations, which included First Baptist Church and the area headquarters at Grace Fellowship Church.
This affiliate is incredibly active, no doubt a result of the hard work of the community to support this program.
“Last year, the Tri-Cities collected 41,236 boxes,” Pitts said.
At the Grace Fellowship location, boxes quickly piled up over the past two weeks.
Every week, a team of nearly 20 seasonal volunteers worked at this location to collect, pack and ship out the shoeboxes.
In Kingsport, “We have about 30 volunteers on our year-round team,” said Pitts. “We have all age volunteers that participate. Preschoolers, student groups, college groups, the YMCA, scouting organizations.”
In an effort to weather the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingsport’s Operation Christmas Child had to make some changes to its usual operations. This year, those who wished to pack shoeboxes had the option to choose between a regular drop-off and a curbside pickup option.
Volunteers were invited to bring their shoeboxes to Grace Fellowship Church or a number of other locations to have their shoeboxes collected directly from their vehicle, completely contact-free.
You were also able to pack and pay for a customized box entirely online, which included a personalized note and photograph inside.
“We have heard so many stories from people who have received shoeboxes that they received exactly what they needed,” said Crow. “Lots of times when we pack a shoebox we’re not sure what child is going to receive that box. But on the receiving end, they’ve told us so many times that they have been asking for a particular item, and that when that shoebox was handed to them, that item was in there. And it was so precious.”
This holiday season, especially with the pandemic crippling hospitals and economies alike, Samaritan’s Purse asks members of the community to consider giving back. “Now more than ever,” reads the Samaritan’s Purse website, “children need hope.”