KINGSPORT — The Senior Center kept its Christmas market tradition alive this year with the Old Fashioned Christmas Fair at the Renaissance Center on Friday and Saturday.
The fair included more than 40 local artisans with handmade pottery, jewelry, baskets, soaps and more. One local wood turner, Harold Pannell, returned to the fair for his ninth year for his favorite aspect of the market: talking to visitors.
“I enjoy meeting the people,’’ Pannell said, standing in front of his table covered with wooden bows. “I love talking to the people and promoting wood turning.”
Pannell, based in Kingsport, has created wooden bowls, ornaments, and more for over 40 years after his neighbor first taught him the craft. He has taught numerous classes and offers private lessons.
He offers an array of woods from oak, elm, and walnut to sourwood honey locust, and even a few varieties from other countries. But, he said, his best sellers are his wooden ornaments, fit for such Christmas fairs.
“People love these,” he said, referring to the ornaments. “I think I sell the most of those.”
The fair featured other local artisans such as High Ridge Basket’s Candy Alexander, who was hard at work weaving a candle cover on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Skyland Weavers showed visitors how to hand weave in the back room of the center.
Down one of the hallways, Scott Nash with Faces Within a Knot offered intricate rolling pins with gnarly carved faces at his booth. The woodworker from Gate City is best known for the wild faces that turn average rolling pins and ink pens into decorative items.
“People always say they’ve never seen rolling pins like this,” Nash said.
He also sold a collection of Christmas knickknacks made from unusual items, such as Santa ornaments fashioned from an old cedar door and another Christmas piece made from an old chair leg.