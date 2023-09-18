KNOXVILLE — The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was recently named the state’s Destination Marketing Organization of the Year at HospitalityTN’s annual Stars of the Industry: Purple Iris Awards.
The ceremony was held at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 14. Five individuals from the Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism sector were also awarded top honors. Recipients are recognized for demonstrating “professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond their role to contribute to the positive image of the industry,” according to the HospitalityTN website.
"To be recognized with an award of such magnitude is a true testament to the compelling narrative we weave and the unparalleled destination we proudly represent,” said Alicia Phelps, executive director of Northeast Tennessee Tourism. “Alongside our collaborative partners, we’ve embarked on transformative initiatives that resonate with audiences worldwide. To see five individuals recognized at a state level is an indicator of the growth and impact our region has on a much larger level.”
More than 40 awards were presented, with five individuals being presented awards from the Northeast Tennessee region:
Employee Community Service Award: Jennifer Wilder, Greene County Partnership
Lodging Employee of the Year: Joel Dahlhauser, Carnegie Hotel
Lodging General Manager of the Year: Brandy Crawford, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Johnson City
Rising Star Award: Alec Castro, Visit Johnson City
Tourism Professional of the Year: Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway
“As we forge ahead, plans are already underway for an array of exciting events, projects, and campaigns,” Phelps said. “Through our collective efforts, tourism continues to serve as a powerful economic engine, generating a remarkable local economic impact of $841 million annually."