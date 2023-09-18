Purple Iris Awards 2023

Representatives from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and partners celebrate top honors.

 Contributed/Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association

KNOXVILLE — The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was recently named the state’s Destination Marketing Organization of the Year at HospitalityTN’s annual Stars of the Industry: Purple Iris Awards.

The ceremony was held at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 14. Five individuals from the Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism sector were also awarded top honors. Recipients are recognized for demonstrating “professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond their role to contribute to the positive image of the industry,” according to the HospitalityTN website.





