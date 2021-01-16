There was no winning ticket sold for Friday's $750 million Mega Millions jackpot, although eight people won a million dollars by matching five numbers.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. with an estimated $850 million jackpot, would be the third largest prize in American lottery history.
Friday's million dollar Mega Millions tickets were sold in Cailfornia, Florida, Michigan, two in New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday are: 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and the Megaball is 15. The Multiplier is 4x.
No one picked all six winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. That jackpot is now at $640 million, and the he next Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m. Saturday.
The world record Powerball jackpot is $1.586 billion set on Jan. 13, 2016.
The Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion was set on on Oct. 23, 2018.