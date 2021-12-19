BLOUNTVILLE — Not even a morning rain shower could keep families from lining the street to anxiously await the Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade’s path down Highway 126 on Saturday.
Fire trucks, floats, classic cars and more made their way down the street to the Sullivan County Courthouse on Saturday as kids stood at the ready for handfuls of candy thrown from floats onto the still-wet roadside.
One girl beamed with excitement as Santa Claus, whose appearance served as the finale of the parade, threw her a spotted stuffed animal from his big red sleigh.
The threat of more rain throughout the day didn’t keep some families from attending the holiday event.
The Smiths have been coming to the parade for nearly 10 years. Maryann Smith and her brother, Charlie, sat in the back of the family truck before the event started. For them, a parade is incomplete without the man in the big red suit, Jolly Old Saint Nick.
“Santa is my favorite part,” Maryann said.
“The Grinch to throw out candy,” Charlie said, when asked what his favorite part of the parade is. “And lots of candy. I already have a bag.”
The parade began on Oak Street and Keystone Drive on the east side of town and ended at the old Sullivan County courthouse in downtown Blountville. The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 11, but due to inclement weather was rescheduled for Saturday.