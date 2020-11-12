ROGERSVILLE — To quote Bluff City Alderman and retired Army Command Sgt. Major Jeff Broyles, “Some dream the dream, some live the dream and others defend the dream.”
“God bless the defenders, and I’m proud to have been one of them, and still am today,” Broyles told the crowd during Rogersville’s Veterans Day program Wednesday morning.
Broyles, who served in the Army from 1986 to 2016 and participated in 17 deployments — earning Bronze Stars for his action during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, was the keynote speaker for Wednesday’s Veterans Day program.
“Thank those who put their lives on the line”
Broyles’ comments were preceded by the ringing of the bell 11 times at the 11th hour by Cub Scout Pack 100 to open Wednesday’s program, followed by a prayer conducted by the Rev. Tecky Hicks and opening remarks by the master of ceremonies, Capt. Thomas Wheeler (retired).
“On Veterans Day we honor every man and woman who has worn the uniform of our country,” Wheeler said. “Americans who stepped forward and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and laws of this great nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Veterans Day is a day to thank those who put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans. A day to remember and review our commitments to these brave men and women.”
Wheeler added, “To all our veterans we have a simple, yet heartfelt message. Thank you. Your example served to inspire those who follow in your footsteps.”
The Raising of the Flag ceremony was conducted by Cherokee High School’s NJROTC, and the national anthem was sung by Mary Ellen Broome. Rogersville VFW Post 9543 Commander Dave Evans led the Pledge of Allegiance.
“A willing heart and an active hand”
The main topic of Broyles’ speech was service, whether it be military, civil, or simply serving as a great citizen and family member who makes it possible for others to go out and serve for them.
As an example, he pointed out his mother, who is so proud of her boy who started as a foot soldier with no education and achieved the highest rank possible by a non-commissioned officer.
“Each and every one of us in this great nation has a calling to serve in some capacity,” Broyles said. “Some military, like myself and a lot of my brothers and sisters out here today. Some civil. Some just serve with their undying support of those who are called, like the sweet little woman I just mentioned from Bluff City called my mama. True service only requires two things. A willing heart and an active hand.”
Broyles added, “I charge you all, veteran or not, to find your way to serve again. There is no higher calling and no task more satisfying. There are many ways to serve. Just find yours.”
“Nobody has permission to check out of my formation”
Broyles also called on all veterans to help put an end to veteran suicide.
“Some of us, and I say that as veterans, decide to check out of formation a little early,” Broyles said. “About 22 per day, I’m told. That’s something that we as veterans must stop today. We must act today to stop that. It’s real simple. Talk to each other. Take care of one another like you did then. Make sure that you’re checking your six and your nine.”
He added, “Just like on a patrol, many of you will remember, what do we do when we halt a patrol? We establish security first and foremost. Next thing we do is we look at each other. Are you all right, are your feet all right? Do you have water? It’s the same thing we can do to cut these numbers down. Nobody has permission to check out of my formation until it’s time.”
A balloon release to honor MIA/POW and KIA soldiers
Following Broyles’ speech there was the Placing of the Wreaths Ceremony conducted by the Ladies Auxiliaries, Cherokee NJROTC cadets, State of Franklin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Gold Star family.
Rogersville American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins then led a group of veterans in a balloon release to honor MIA/POW and KIA soldiers.
The event concluded with a rifle salute conducted by an honor guard comprised of members of the Church Hill, Rogersville and Bulls Gap VFWs, followed by the playing of Taps by past Tennessee State VFW Commander Darryl McPheron.
Attendance for the event was down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A video of the entire event can be seen in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net