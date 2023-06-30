GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville will celebrate the arts with 32 upcoming performances through 2023 and 2024 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Upcoming shows include country, classic rock, comedy, theatrical productions, family programming, and more. Tickets for the entire 2023-2024 season go on sale at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6.

Diamond Rio.jpg

Diamond Rio will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.
DinosaurWorldLive.jpg

Dinosaur Wold Live will come to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you