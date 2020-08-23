CHURCH HILL — Installation of playground equipment at Church Hill’s Derrick Park is expected to begin the first week of September, followed by the new shelters and the amphitheater.
The park’s $280,000 splash pad is completed and was scheduled to open July 17, but that opening has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Now the rest of the half-million-dollar Derrick Park upgrade project is ready to proceed.
Mayor Dennis Deal told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during Tuesday’s meeting that although the new playground equipment had arrived, city workers have been “playing catch up” the past three weeks with mowing and repairing drainage issues.
Alderman Keith Gibson, who chairs the city’s Parks Committee, suggested the possibility of contracting out the work, including the pouring of concrete pads for the playground and shelters.
“We need to get this done and get it done in a hurry because that (playground equipment) is already here,” Gibson said. “… I just don’t want to see it start snowing and that playground equipment not up.”
Deal suggested that Gibson move forward with acquiring cost estimates, just in case that would be a cheaper route than using in-house staff.
Deal noted, however that he believes city workers will be freed up by the first week of September and he can dedicate a team leader and some part-time helpers to Derrick Park.
“I think once we get in there, we can get that playground equipment in pretty quick,” Deal added.
City Recorder Josh Russell told the board that building materials for the pre-designed shelters are expected to arrive within the next couple of weeks.
Although the playground equipment and shelters can be installed in-house, the BMA agreed that the installation of the new amphitheater is a heavier job and will have to be contracted out.
Russell also gave an update on the new 65-acre Holliston Mills park development, which has been stalled by the installation of a public crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad to enter the property.
The city needs a construction cost estimate from the railroad before it can advertise the overall project for bids. Russell said he was expecting that information from the railroad within the next few weeks.
The city has funding in place to complete Phase One of the park development, which includes the railroad crossing, paving and parking, and a new gymnasium.