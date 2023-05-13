JrRanger-Interior1.jpg

The new Junior Ranger Activity Guide encourages kids to look, listen, map, seek, observe, dance, play and share during their visit and serves as the official guide to the Junior Ranger program at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GATLINBURG — Great Smoky Mountains Association is pleased to announce the publication of its “Junior Ranger Activity Guide,” an interactive guidebook packed full of fun activities designed to introduce kids of all ages to the Smokies.

The 38-page booklet encourages kids to look, listen, map, seek, observe, dance, play and share during their visit and serves as the official guide to the Junior Ranger program at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. After completing at least five activities and five experiences outlined in the guide (with help from a parent or guardian), kids can be officially sworn in as Junior Rangers at any park visitor center.

