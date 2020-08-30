KINGSPORT — Volunteers at Netherland Inn last week said the inn and Boatyard Complex will soon welcome visitors back on a limited basis.
Beginning Sept. 5, the Netherland Inn will open on Saturdays only for tours at 1 and 3 p.m. Reservations for families or small groups (fewer than 10 who travel together) will be required and may be obtained by calling (423) 677-3263 by noon on the day before the requested visit.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control, state, and local guidelines, masks will be required and social distancing among those not traveling together will be required. Hand sanitizer will be available.
To keep visitors safe, once a tour is booked for a given time, no other booking will be accepted for that time slot.
Admission is $5, $4 for seniors 55 and over, and $2 for children under 12 years.
Tours will include the Boone Cabin, the historic three-story Inn, and the Museum of Pioneer Transportation in the reproduction Bank Barn.
The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer organization and a 501(C)(3) non-profit site. All admission fees go toward support of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex, the birthplace of Kingsport.
The Inn is located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road and is the only site on the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.