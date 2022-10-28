Neighborly Communication 101

Whether you own or rent your home, we all have one thing in common: neighbors!
Ideally, interactions with neighbors would always be positive. But as many of us know, that is not always the case. In an effort to build stronger communities and improve relationships among neighbors, I encourage you to follow some of these suggested ground rules for communicating with a difficult neighbor.
Assess the situation
First, stay calm and assess the situation. Your neighbor could be unaware there’s a problem or there could be circumstances beyond their control that are contributing to what you perceive as intentional bad behavior. Be willing to extend some grace. Also, if you are able, give notice. Don’t corner your neighbor the moment they get home from work to confront them. Reach out by text, email or knocking on their door and ask if there’s a good time you can talk.
Listen actively
Make sure to make the conversation about you rather than them. By shifting the focus on to how a problem impacts you, you will come across as less confrontational and your concerns are more likely to be heard. It’s also important to listen actively. Parrot back what your neighbor says into your own words. This can help ensure you’ve clearly heard their perspective and minimize further misunderstandings.
Have solutions or compromises ready
An essential part of good neighborly communication is to know your ideal outcome. Before the conversation begins, know what sort of solutions or compromises you are willing to accept. It’s also good to know at what point you need to walk away.
Do your homework
Most importantly, do your homework. Research the local codes, laws or ordinances related to the matter you are discussing. As a last resort, share the applicable codes or laws with your neighbor. This demonstrates that you are serious and that there are next steps that can be taken if you are unable to reach a solution together. And remember, if all else fails, good fences make good neighbors!
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the third-floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.