The summer heat hasn’t slowed our area historic sites much this year, but renovations and repairs have. Both the Netherland Inn and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site have had to postpone some events this season while work is done at their sites, but they still provide the opportunity to have some historic fun.

Netherland Inn

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist

for the Kingsport Times

News. You can reach him at njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

