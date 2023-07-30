The summer heat hasn’t slowed our area historic sites much this year, but renovations and repairs have. Both the Netherland Inn and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site have had to postpone some events this season while work is done at their sites, but they still provide the opportunity to have some historic fun.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn and Boatyard is normally open for tours Saturdays and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. with tours at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. There is admission charged for age 7 to adult. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Tours include the historic 221-year-old inn, cabins and the Pioneer Transportation Museum housed in the reproduction Spoden Bank Barn. The inn and boatyard are registered historic sites, the birthplace of the city of Kingsport, and the only site on the National Historic Register to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
Due to extensive renovations to the porches, stairs and railings, the inn will be closed for tours in August and September. Please check their website at TheNetherlandInn.com or their Facebook page before you plan a visit to see what is open at the site. You may also call 423-429-7730 for more information. The Netherland Inn is located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road in Kingsport.
If you like fun and good food, and would like to help the inn with its maintenance and repairs, be sure to come out for the The Netherland Inn’s 15th annual Lo’ Country Boil on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6-10 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Enjoy all-you-can-eat Frogmore Stew (shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn), drinks and dessert along with live music and dancing. All proceeds support the Netherland Inn and Boatyard historic site. To purchase tickets contact Bobbie Phillips at bobbie.phillips1956@gmail.com or a Netherland Inn volunteer. You can also call 423-429-7730.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will have a small independent group of reenactors holding a “World War II on the Eastern Front” event themed around the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be educational displays and talks along with battle reenactments. Standard site admission costs apply.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, Tipton-Haynes is hosting its first-ever “Western Shootout” event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will include two demonstrations of the shootout event around and through the historic buildings. The reenactors will be representing their favorite pastime of the Wild West and how it influenced not only the West but the people who lived there. There is an admission cost for this event.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City. For more information you can call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park always has a lot of fun things going on every month, and August is no exception. Especially Saturday, Aug. 5.
The “Fall Gardening Seminar” will take place on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Master gardener Ben Hunter will share his experiences and techniques for growing the garden of your dreams. Each program meets in the park Gathering Place. This event is sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners. No registration is required for this event.
Also on Aug. 5, a one-hour presentation on “The Defense of Fort Watauga” will begin at 10 a.m. In the summer of 1776, 300 Cherokee warriors laid siege to Fort Watauga, where 200 local settlers had sought refuge. Join museum curator Chad Bogart for a detailed recounting of the siege. Learn about the strategy of the Cherokee and the reasons for the attack, the measures taken by the settlers for their defense, and the weaponry used to defend the fort including a musket firing demonstration. Hear the incredible stories of the people involved in this historic occurrence in the Watauga Valley.
There is an admission charged for the presentation, and registration is required. The event is limited to 25 people, so hustle to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals to sign up before it sells out.
On the afternoon of Aug. 5, “Tunes of the Time: An Early American Music Sampler” will be presented at 2 p.m. Life on the 18th century frontier could be harsh and unpredictable. Many early settlers turned to music as a source of joy and entertainment. Join museum curator Bogart at Fort Watauga for a glimpse into the musical heritage of the Colonial frontier. See how music was a part of the everyday lives of Colonial Americans and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes we still enjoy today.
This program is limited to 20 people, and registration is required.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, Cherokee Heritage Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sycamore Shoals is forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Native Cherokee. Join the folks at the park for a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historical presentations. Activities include traditional Cherokee dance, music, language, cooking demonstrations and skills such as basketmaking, finger weaving, beadwork and woodcarving. There is an admission price for ages 7 through adult, while kids 6 and under get in free. Contact the park for details.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, there will be an “Old Time Music Jam” from 1:30-4 p.m. Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play an instrument? Come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton. The Visitors Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Park grounds are open from dawn to dusk. In the event of extremely inclement weather, contact the park about program cancellations and park office closings at 423-543-5808.